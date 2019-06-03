OFFERS
OJ Simpson posts video to announce official Twitter account

This Monday, June 3, 2019 photo provided by Didier J. Fabien shows O.J. Simpson in the garden of his Las Vegas area home. Simpson has launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star says he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do.” Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He said in a phone interview it will be a lot of fun and that he had some things to straighten out. (Didier J. Fabien via AP, File)

This Monday, June 3, 2019 photo provided by Didier J. Fabien shows O.J. Simpson in the garden of his Las Vegas area home. Simpson has launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star says he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do.” Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He said in a phone interview it will be a lot of fun and that he had some things to straighten out. (Didier J. Fabien via AP, File)

LINDA DEUTSCH, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 2:28 p.m.

OJ on Twitter: 'I got a little gettin' even to do' by Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — O.J. Simpson launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star said he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do.”

Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying in a phone interview while on a Las Vegas golf course that it “will be a lot of fun.”

“I’ve got some things to straighten out,” he said.

He did not elaborate before he said he had to go and ended the call.

Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017 for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.

In the Twitter video, Simpson said his followers would get to read all his thoughts and opinions on “just about everything.”

“Now, there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there,” he said, adding that this one would be official. He appeared to record the message himself and ended it with a grin.

photo

In this July 20, 2017 file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. Simpson has launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star says he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do.” (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

The 71-year-old recently told the AP he was happy and healthy living in Las Vegas 25 years after the killings of his ex-wife and her friend. Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were stabbed to death on the night of June 12, 1994.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the crime after a televised trial that riveted the nation and raised thorny issues of racism, police misconduct, celebrity and domestic violence.

Relatives of the two victims have expressed disgust that Simpson is able to live the way he does. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million for the wrongful deaths of the two victims, but most of the judgment has not been paid.

Simpson has continued to declare his innocence in the two slayings. The murder case is officially listed as unsolved.

In his recent interview , Simpson told the AP that neither he nor his children want to talk about the killings ever again.

“My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives,” he said.

Linda Deutsch is a retired special correspondent for The Associated Press. She covered all of Simpson’s legal cases during her 48-year career as a Los Angeles-based trial reporter.

