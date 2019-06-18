OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Jo Ann Parrott

Originally Published: June 18, 2019 10:27 p.m.

Mary Jo Ann Parrott, who preferred to go by the name “Jo Ann,” passed away at the age of 91 on June 10, 2019.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Parrott; and her son, Bruce Randall Parrott. Jo Ann is survived by three children, Gary Parrott, Jan McNamee and Pam Martinez; grandchildren, Tammy Fortune, Brian McNamee, Sean McNamee, Ryan Parrott, Sam Parrott, Andi Parrott-Johnsonl and great-grandchildren, Xandar, Sienna, Zane, Rose and Iris.

Jo Ann was a generous soul who enjoyed donating her time by volunteering at schools in both Colorado and Arizona. She also enjoyed donating her time with one of her favorite causes, helping with the special needs people through Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott.

Jo Ann had a beautiful smile, which she bestowed often and warmly. She always tried to find the good in everyone. She taught her children to respect nature, to “use the brain that God gave you”, and to treat others as we would hope to be treated. Jo Ann will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Cremation will be handled by ABC in Prescott Valley.

Information provided by survivors.

