Obituary: Mary Jo Ann Parrott
Mary Jo Ann Parrott, who preferred to go by the name “Jo Ann,” passed away at the age of 91 on June 10, 2019.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Parrott; and her son, Bruce Randall Parrott. Jo Ann is survived by three children, Gary Parrott, Jan McNamee and Pam Martinez; grandchildren, Tammy Fortune, Brian McNamee, Sean McNamee, Ryan Parrott, Sam Parrott, Andi Parrott-Johnsonl and great-grandchildren, Xandar, Sienna, Zane, Rose and Iris.
Jo Ann was a generous soul who enjoyed donating her time by volunteering at schools in both Colorado and Arizona. She also enjoyed donating her time with one of her favorite causes, helping with the special needs people through Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott.
Jo Ann had a beautiful smile, which she bestowed often and warmly. She always tried to find the good in everyone. She taught her children to respect nature, to “use the brain that God gave you”, and to treat others as we would hope to be treated. Jo Ann will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Cremation will be handled by ABC in Prescott Valley.
Information provided by survivors.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Prescott VA envisions plan to convert historic officer quarters into housing for homeless vets
- RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in PV
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Wildfire near Superior now has tripled in size since Friday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
20
|
Cruise In with the PAAC
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
22
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
22
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...