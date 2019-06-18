Obituary: Gary Wayne Traverse
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 10:29 p.m.
Gary Wayne Traverse, 67, passed away in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on June 15, 2019.
The family would like to thank Maggie’s Hospice, Prescott VA Hospital, Good Samaritan Legacy and Arizona Oncology for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home & Crematory.
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Prescott VA envisions plan to convert historic officer quarters into housing for homeless vets
- RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in PV
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Wildfire near Superior now has tripled in size since Friday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
20
|
Cruise In with the PAAC
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
22
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
22
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...