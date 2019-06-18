OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 19
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local dance teacher hopes to tap dance to Miss Arizona title

Alexes Niekamp practices tap dancing for the Miss Arizona competition. (Lexe Niekamp/Courtesy)

Alexes Niekamp practices tap dancing for the Miss Arizona competition. (Lexe Niekamp/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 10:40 p.m.

Alexes Niekamp, owner of Lessons by Lexe dance studio in Prescott, is in Phoenix this week competing against 25 other women for the chance to become Miss Arizona.

“I decided to give it kind of a chance and just kind of see the ins and outs and what more I can give to my community,” Niekamp said.

Originally, Niekamp said, she competed in the Yavapai County pageant. She didn’t the title of Miss Yavapai County although she was named Miss Congeniality.

Then she went to Parker, where her uncle is from, and won the title of Miss Parker, which gave her a spot in the Miss Arizona pageant.

The Miss Arizona competition runs from Thursday to Saturday, June 20-22 at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa. There also will be 36 teens competing for Miss Arizona Outstanding Teen.

Niekamp and the other competitors have been in close contact with the current Miss Arizona. Creating that sisterhood bond has been cool, Niekamp said.

For the competition, they get to do anything under the sun for their talent. Niekamp said she is going to be tap dancing, a style of dance that she didn’t like all that much until recently.

“About a year and a half ago, I just started … liking tap a lot more as my own dance style,” Niekamp said. “I used to love jazz and hip hop, but now it’s more tap.”

Not only is it cool to listen to, but it speaks to you more, she said.

Since she doesn’t know who her judges are going to be until she is on stage, Niekamp said she has been practicing in front of different groups of people so she can get different reactions.

Becoming Miss Arizona is one of her dreams right now and working with her social impact, it is a chance to dance, she said. With the expansion of her studio, Niekamp said she could give more opportunities to individuals who deserve a chance to dance no matter who they are, what they’re doing or what background they have.

“Being able to travel around Arizona as well as other states and just kind of spread my social impact would be awesome to do,” she said.

For more information about the Miss Arizona competition, visit www.missarizona.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New theater company puts on ‘Tale of Beauty and the Beast’
Dancer is 1st runner-up in USA-Canada contest
Local cast of ‘Peter Pan’ takes the stage Friday, Saturday
Dance Studio steppers take high honors
Senior shoots for 'Age of Elegance' title

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries