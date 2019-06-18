Local dance teacher hopes to tap dance to Miss Arizona title
Alexes Niekamp, owner of Lessons by Lexe dance studio in Prescott, is in Phoenix this week competing against 25 other women for the chance to become Miss Arizona.
“I decided to give it kind of a chance and just kind of see the ins and outs and what more I can give to my community,” Niekamp said.
Originally, Niekamp said, she competed in the Yavapai County pageant. She didn’t the title of Miss Yavapai County although she was named Miss Congeniality.
Then she went to Parker, where her uncle is from, and won the title of Miss Parker, which gave her a spot in the Miss Arizona pageant.
The Miss Arizona competition runs from Thursday to Saturday, June 20-22 at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa. There also will be 36 teens competing for Miss Arizona Outstanding Teen.
Niekamp and the other competitors have been in close contact with the current Miss Arizona. Creating that sisterhood bond has been cool, Niekamp said.
For the competition, they get to do anything under the sun for their talent. Niekamp said she is going to be tap dancing, a style of dance that she didn’t like all that much until recently.
“About a year and a half ago, I just started … liking tap a lot more as my own dance style,” Niekamp said. “I used to love jazz and hip hop, but now it’s more tap.”
Not only is it cool to listen to, but it speaks to you more, she said.
Since she doesn’t know who her judges are going to be until she is on stage, Niekamp said she has been practicing in front of different groups of people so she can get different reactions.
Becoming Miss Arizona is one of her dreams right now and working with her social impact, it is a chance to dance, she said. With the expansion of her studio, Niekamp said she could give more opportunities to individuals who deserve a chance to dance no matter who they are, what they’re doing or what background they have.
“Being able to travel around Arizona as well as other states and just kind of spread my social impact would be awesome to do,” she said.
For more information about the Miss Arizona competition, visit www.missarizona.org.
