OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 19
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Another freeway?

Originally Published: June 18, 2019 11:04 p.m.

Editor:

Our Prescott elected leaders are going to try to make Williamson Valley Road a freeway.

Right now, most people coming daily from Chino Valley and Paulden do not continue on Highway 89 past the roundabout that is the north terminus of Willow Creek Road. They leave Highway 89 and go to work in Prescott using Willow Creek Road.

Why? First it was construction of a roundabout next to Phippen Museum — not made for Phippen but developers east of Highway 89.

Then, ADOT wanted to make the road four lanes from Highway 89A to the roundabout north of Love Field.

Now, we are going to allow 181 homes to be built with no access to Highway 89, but out to Willow Creek Road.

People of experience who drive south from north of Outer Loop Road are going to use Outer Loop Road, then south on Williamson Valley Road to Prescott. It has happened before.

Dave Hollenbeck

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Rethink unecessary road projects
Highway 89 widening features new roundabout
Editorial: Yield! Roundabout still causes confusion
Supervisor Springer:
Chino Council approves Highway 89 roundabout

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries