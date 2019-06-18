Letter: Another freeway?
Editor:
Our Prescott elected leaders are going to try to make Williamson Valley Road a freeway.
Right now, most people coming daily from Chino Valley and Paulden do not continue on Highway 89 past the roundabout that is the north terminus of Willow Creek Road. They leave Highway 89 and go to work in Prescott using Willow Creek Road.
Why? First it was construction of a roundabout next to Phippen Museum — not made for Phippen but developers east of Highway 89.
Then, ADOT wanted to make the road four lanes from Highway 89A to the roundabout north of Love Field.
Now, we are going to allow 181 homes to be built with no access to Highway 89, but out to Willow Creek Road.
People of experience who drive south from north of Outer Loop Road are going to use Outer Loop Road, then south on Williamson Valley Road to Prescott. It has happened before.
Dave Hollenbeck
Prescott
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Prescott VA envisions plan to convert historic officer quarters into housing for homeless vets
- RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in PV
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Wildfire near Superior now has tripled in size since Friday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
20
|
Cruise In with the PAAC
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
22
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
22
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...