Letter: Another freeway?

Editor:

Our Prescott elected leaders are going to try to make Williamson Valley Road a freeway.

Right now, most people coming daily from Chino Valley and Paulden do not continue on Highway 89 past the roundabout that is the north terminus of Willow Creek Road. They leave Highway 89 and go to work in Prescott using Willow Creek Road.

Why? First it was construction of a roundabout next to Phippen Museum — not made for Phippen but developers east of Highway 89.

Then, ADOT wanted to make the road four lanes from Highway 89A to the roundabout north of Love Field.

Now, we are going to allow 181 homes to be built with no access to Highway 89, but out to Willow Creek Road.

People of experience who drive south from north of Outer Loop Road are going to use Outer Loop Road, then south on Williamson Valley Road to Prescott. It has happened before.

Dave Hollenbeck

Prescott