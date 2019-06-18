OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 19
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hamilton: DNA testing is behind growth of Father’s Day

Originally Published: June 18, 2019 10:35 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The National Retail Federation reported Americans spent a record $18 billion on Father’s Day gifts, including clothing, gifts and cards. That’s triple the amount of money spent a decade ago. In recent years Father’s Day has become a much bigger holiday, thanks to DNA testing.

The New York Post reported statistics Friday showing that 200 million people around the world are hooked up to social media and the internet grid. The world never seemed more connected. Bill Cosby got a Twitter account on Friday morning and that night, Argentina blacked out.

O.J. Simpson made news by opening a Twitter account Friday and posting a video. In just three days O.J. attracted more Twitter followers than the 2020 Democratic candidates combined. It just proves Americans prefer to be stabbed to death rather than have to live through another election cycle.

The London Daily Mail reported that British transgenders are lobbying the International Olympic Committee to compete in the Olympics as women. If successful, Caitlyn Jenner could be the first to win men and women’s events in the Olympics, whether people like it or not. It takes balls to do that.

The Distilled Spirits Council reported Friday young adults are not drinking as much alcohol, wine and beer today as my generation did decades ago. I swear, this country is getting soft. Back in the early ‘80s, I spent a week vacationing in the Dominican Republic and three mini-bars died.

Fox News said an entire Jimmy Buffet fan club got sick in the Dominican Republic last month and once home two of them tested positive for salmonella. That might have saved them. To illustrate why, the difference between salmonella and America’s Iran policy is, salmonella has an exit strategy.

The U.S. sent 2,000 troops to the Middle East backed by British Royal Marines on Monday to stand down Iran. I don’t want to say that things look grim for Iran, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walked into the White House on Monday wearing a bracelet that read What Would Cheney Do?

The Pentagon showed video of Iranians attaching mines to oil tankers, which later exploded in the Persian Gulf. There are also environmental concerns. Democrats fear the tanker attacks will cause the oil to get into our water supply, and Republicans fear that water could get into our oil supply.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed concern Tuesday that President Trump might take us into an unnecessary war with Iran due to his breaking Obama’s Iran nuclear deal. Democrats openly worry that a war with Iran could result in the end of the world, and by that they mean Trump gets re-elected.

Trump flew to Orlando on Tuesday for a massive campaign rally in Florida. He can be himself there. Florida state officials are so used to white guys saying crazy things and doing crazy stuff that make the news that a Trump speech is handled by the state publicist in charge of continuity.

The White House told the business community that Trump will try to iron out trade disputes at the G-20 Summit. On Monday, India imposed retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., and they took effect immediately. I just phoned tech support and the guy told me to get the laptop working my damned self.

The Hollywood Reporter says the Broadway play “Hillary and Clinton” closed early due to poor ticket sales. The story is a dialogue between Bill and Hillary during her New Hampshire primary battle with Obama 11 years ago. If this play bombed any worse, al-Qaeda would take credit for it.

The L.A. Times reports universities in the Pacific Northwest are adapting their agricultural curriculum to the exploding legal cannabis industry. Oregon State announced it has opened the Research Center for the Study of Hemp. I thought all college campuses already have that -- they’re called dorms.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Trump blames Iran for tanker attacks but calls for talks
If Bernie wins next few primaries, Clinton will clinch nomination
US blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf
Tankers struck near Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-US tensions
Hamilton: What is no one followed Milano’s sex strike idea?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries