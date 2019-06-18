Hamilton: DNA testing is behind growth of Father’s Day

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The National Retail Federation reported Americans spent a record $18 billion on Father’s Day gifts, including clothing, gifts and cards. That’s triple the amount of money spent a decade ago. In recent years Father’s Day has become a much bigger holiday, thanks to DNA testing.

The New York Post reported statistics Friday showing that 200 million people around the world are hooked up to social media and the internet grid. The world never seemed more connected. Bill Cosby got a Twitter account on Friday morning and that night, Argentina blacked out.

O.J. Simpson made news by opening a Twitter account Friday and posting a video. In just three days O.J. attracted more Twitter followers than the 2020 Democratic candidates combined. It just proves Americans prefer to be stabbed to death rather than have to live through another election cycle.

The London Daily Mail reported that British transgenders are lobbying the International Olympic Committee to compete in the Olympics as women. If successful, Caitlyn Jenner could be the first to win men and women’s events in the Olympics, whether people like it or not. It takes balls to do that.

The Distilled Spirits Council reported Friday young adults are not drinking as much alcohol, wine and beer today as my generation did decades ago. I swear, this country is getting soft. Back in the early ‘80s, I spent a week vacationing in the Dominican Republic and three mini-bars died.

Fox News said an entire Jimmy Buffet fan club got sick in the Dominican Republic last month and once home two of them tested positive for salmonella. That might have saved them. To illustrate why, the difference between salmonella and America’s Iran policy is, salmonella has an exit strategy.

The U.S. sent 2,000 troops to the Middle East backed by British Royal Marines on Monday to stand down Iran. I don’t want to say that things look grim for Iran, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walked into the White House on Monday wearing a bracelet that read What Would Cheney Do?

The Pentagon showed video of Iranians attaching mines to oil tankers, which later exploded in the Persian Gulf. There are also environmental concerns. Democrats fear the tanker attacks will cause the oil to get into our water supply, and Republicans fear that water could get into our oil supply.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed concern Tuesday that President Trump might take us into an unnecessary war with Iran due to his breaking Obama’s Iran nuclear deal. Democrats openly worry that a war with Iran could result in the end of the world, and by that they mean Trump gets re-elected.

Trump flew to Orlando on Tuesday for a massive campaign rally in Florida. He can be himself there. Florida state officials are so used to white guys saying crazy things and doing crazy stuff that make the news that a Trump speech is handled by the state publicist in charge of continuity.



The White House told the business community that Trump will try to iron out trade disputes at the G-20 Summit. On Monday, India imposed retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., and they took effect immediately. I just phoned tech support and the guy told me to get the laptop working my damned self.

The Hollywood Reporter says the Broadway play “Hillary and Clinton” closed early due to poor ticket sales. The story is a dialogue between Bill and Hillary during her New Hampshire primary battle with Obama 11 years ago. If this play bombed any worse, al-Qaeda would take credit for it.



The L.A. Times reports universities in the Pacific Northwest are adapting their agricultural curriculum to the exploding legal cannabis industry. Oregon State announced it has opened the Research Center for the Study of Hemp. I thought all college campuses already have that -- they’re called dorms.

Argus Hamilton is the host comedian at The Comedy Store in Hollywood and entertains groups and organizations around the country. E-mail him at Argus@ArgusHamilton.com.