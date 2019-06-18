Graham: It really can feel like a small, small world

The U.S. is made up of 50 states covering 3,531,905 square miles; it had an estimated population of 327.2 million in 2018.

It is amazing then that sometimes this country can feel like the world’s largest neighborhood.

Chance meetings can reveal surprising ties and bring to mind a certain Disneyland theme. (Sing along with me: “It’s a world of laughter … A world of tears … It’s a world of hopes … And a world of fears” ... If you kids in the back seat don’t behave I will sing the rest of the song and it will stick in your head for a month!)

Now, with that many people in the U.S., these kind of events are statistically bound to happen, especially if those involved have lived in several regions of the country, as I have. But they still catch us by surprise when they occur.

I recently experienced a couple of these random meetings.

While having lunch with a few people one day last week, my time living and working in Oklahoma came up. A tablemate -- who I had never met before that day -- asked me if I knew a certain reporter who had worked for the Associated Press in Oklahoma City; they had attended high school together in Connecticut before his classmate had moved to pursue his dream of attending the University of Oklahoma. (The man ended up becoming a sports reporter with the AP for nearly 20 years, having the plum assignment of covering his beloved Sooners.)

While I didn’t personally know the reporter, I knew of him by reputation as a pro’s pro and had in fact worked with his brother for years at the newspaper in Tulsa.

So you mix Connecticut, Oklahoma and Prescott and you come up with a lunch where two people who have never met before have connections to two brothers, both of whom had moved more than a thousand miles from home to continue working in the family business of journalism.

Weird, but not nearly as strange as my other recent small-world meeting.

As I was checking through apps on my cellphone one night last week, I came across a message from January 2017 that I had never noticed before. It was from a woman I had become acquainted with several years earlier through an online dating site (she was from Kansas City and had decided to break things off between us so she could concentrate on a relationship with a man who lived closer to her). The message was one word, a simple “Hello”.

I decided to message her back; she remembered me (of course!) and we struck up a conversation. She asked me if I was still in Oklahoma; I told her I had moved to Arizona after being laid off from the Tulsa paper. She asked me what town I was living in, and when I told her, she said she thought she had friends in Prescott. She then sent me screenshots of Facebook pages for a woman and the woman’s mother.

As someone who works at the newspaper, I instantly recognized the man in the younger woman’s profile picture and their last name: The page was for Sheila Mengarelli, and she was pictured with her husband Greg, our mayor.

“The mayor’s wife?” I messaged back.

“Sheila’s hubby is the mayor?” she responded. She then sent me a screenshot of a Google page on the mayor. “I guess so …,” she said.

She said she and Sheila Mengarelli had attended grade school and middle school together. They remain in touch, however; she even sent me a photo from a few years ago of the two of them with another friend.

Again, take people from several different places, toss in a few decades’ worth of life experiences and mix in who knows how many miles, and you still somehow find these common links between them.

Cue the music -- you knew it was coming: “It’s a small world after all … It’s a small, small world.”

