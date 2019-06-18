OFFERS
Brazen scam hits elderly Dewey couple
Police encourage public to be wary

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 3:58 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) are seeking two suspects who allegedly attempted to scam an elderly Dewey couple recently.

On Monday, June 18, the couple, who are both in their 80’s, were flagged down near the Walmart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley by a suspect driving a newer-model white Chevy pickup, YCSO reported.

The man told them he noticed some damage to their car and asked if they would like it fixed, according to victim statements. The suspect claimed a connection with the local Honda dealer and said he can do the repairs at the couple’s home, which the couple agreed to.

Once at the house, a second man introduced himself and carried the couple’s groceries into the house for them, the victim’s told YCSO.

After that, the two men “worked” on their car for a short period of time and replaced two body panel clips, YCSO reported. The suspects then invited themselves into the house and told the couple the repair would cost $5,500 cash and would follow them to their bank to get the money.

The female victim balked at the demand, went into a bedroom and closed the door, YCSO reported. She called the Honda dealership to determine if the men were legitimate. While she was on the phone, one of the suspects barged in and asked her who she was talking to. She told him that she was not going to access her bank account on the computer in the room with him there, so he left. Eventually, the suspects negotiated the repair cost down to $800. The victim remained on the phone until the two men finally left without getting any money.

The couple disagreed on whether the suspects were Caucasian or light-skinned Hispanics, but told YCSO the men were both in their 40’s and the driver was “huskier” than the passenger and had a small mustache. Both were clean cut, “tidy,” about 6-foot tall with brown hair.

“Please share this with seniors as these scam suspects tend to target that segment of the population,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 and refer to case 19-020626. Silent Witness tips can also be submitted at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=979#

