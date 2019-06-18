Arizona DPS worker accused of stealing rifle magazines, ammo
PHOENIX — A former longtime employee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety crime lab has been indicted for allegedly stealing rifle magazines, ammunition and other items.
State authorities say 52-year-old Todd Whittard was arrested at his Chandler home in April and indicted last month on charges of theft and fraudulent schemes and artifices.
It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer.
Whittard had been a DPS employee for 25 years and a supervisor for the past two.
He was assigned to oversee the latent prints and firearms unit within the DPS crime lab.
Whittard is accused of systematically smuggling items from a non-evidence storage room in his pockets or a canvas bag.
DPS officials say an internal audit last fall revealed weapons and accessories were missing from the crime lab.
