Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs
MLB
PHOENIX — Nolan Arenado homered and drove in three, Antonio Senzatela pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 Tuesday night.
Charlie Blackmon stayed hot with three hits, and the Rockies (39-35) took over second place in the NL West, a game up on the Diamondbacks, with their sixth straight win against Arizona.
Senzatela (6-5) equaled his longest outing of the season with 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
The Rockies took a 2-0 lead on Arenado’s high drive into the left field seats off Arizona’s Merrill Kelly (7-7) with two out in the first. It scored Blackmon, who led off the game with a double down the right field line.
Blackmon has reached base in 28 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the National League. He was named NL Player of the Week on Monday after getting 21 hits last week.
Jarrod Dyson bunted over Senzetela’s head for a base hit to lead off the fifth, took third on a single and scored on David Peralta’s fielder’s choice to make it 2-1. But the Rockies took control in the top of the sixth with three runs.
Arenado doubled in David Dahl, and after Daniel Murphy reached on catcher’s interference, Ryan McMahon doubled to right field to drive in two runs.
McMahon sprinted home on a wild pitch before the inning ended, giving the Rockies a 6-1 lead.
Ian Desmond’s single in the fourth extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Desmond and Dahl drove in single runs in the seventh.
Kelly was charged with five earned runs and eight hits in six innings, striking out five. He had won his past three starts.
ROCKIES MOVE
Colorado called up infielder Pat Valaika from Triple-A Albuquerque and designated pitcher Mike Dunn for assignment. Dunn had been with the Rockies since 2017 and made 121 appearances. “It was emotional,” manager Bud Black said. “Mike understood all elements of the decision.”
KLIFF NOTE
New Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury attended the night’s game.
ROOFTOP WEATHER
Tuesday tied for the third latest calendar date in Chase Field history that the stadium’s retractable roof was opened for a game. The record is June 27, 1998.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: IF Jake Lamb was scheduled to play first base for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday night in San Antonio. He’s been on the injured list since April 5 with a strained quadriceps.
UP NEXT
Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (6-5, 4.39 earned run average) is set for his second start against Arizona this season Wednesday. He’s 2-3 in eight career starts against the Diamondbacks with both wins at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (8-2, 2.65) goes into Wednesday’s start having not allowed a run over his last 13 1/3 innings.
