7 in 7: Vintage baseball, a didgeridoo and more this week in Prescott area

Looking for something to do this coming week? Choose from a variety of live entertainment and venues: a band under the shady elm trees in downtown Prescott, chamber music in the air-conditioned Prescott Public Library, or with children learning about a deep, strange-sounding native instrument at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities in the next seven days.

Some need RSVPs, and this week, all are free.

1) Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In takes place from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at the corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets in Prescott.

2) Central Arizona Band, under the direction of Clydene Dechert, performs free to the public Thursday, June 20, on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in the Summer Concert Series. This ensemble is made up of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, and its repertoire may include marches, popular tunes and orchestral compositions.

3) Parkinson’s and Movement Disorder free educational workshop takes place from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at The Event Spot, 6520 E. 1st St., Prescott Valley. People with a movement disorder as well as family and friends and health care providers are welcome to attend.

4) Didgeridoo Down Under performs at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, in the children’s section of the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd. Rob Thomas puts on a high-energy, Australia-themed show that combines music, culture, science, comedy, character building and audience participation. The didgeridoo, originally made from a hollow tree trunk, has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years and is recognized by its otherworldly sound.

5) Third Friday Chamber Music Series offers a free performance by the Chandler Woodwind Quintet/Sextet Group from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friday, June 21, downstairs in the Founder’s Room at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. This group features clarinet, oboe, French horn, bassoon, flute and piano.

6) Vintage Base Ball takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the historic Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St., Prescott. The Prescott Champions Vintage Base Ball Club plays the Ft. Verde Excelsiors Vintage Club. The teams appear in 19th century uniforms, and will play by 1860 rules. Gates open at 6 p.m. for this free event.

7) 20th anniversary Celebration at the Margaret T. Morris Center for the public takes place from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, at the center, 878 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Music and hors d’oeuvres; please RSVP at 928-441-1019.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s 7 in 7 series? Email information to stone@prescottaz.com.