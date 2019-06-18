2 Highway 89A intersection projects on Thursday’s council agenda
Discussion on off ramps at Glassford Hill Road, Viewpoint Drive; also well capacity, Arizona Downs, security cameras
Two partnership projects are on the agenda for the Prescott Valley Town Council to look at, but not take action, at its 5 p.m. Thursday, June 20, study session.
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors considered approval of the joint ventures at its June 19 regular meeting, which met after the Tribune’s press time.
The two projects came recommended by Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, which conducted a study of Highway 89A in March 2018.
Adding a second lane to Viewpoint Drive involves widening the roadway to Pronghorn Ranch Parkway from the westbound off ramp of the highway. Yavapai County would pay 50% of the cost up to $75,000 from its Regional Roads funds for Fiscal Year 2019-20.
A second recommendation entails a free-flow right turn lane on the off ramp to southbound Glassford Hill Road all the way to Tuscany Way. This includes adding a proposed traffic median on Glassford Hill Road and relocating the signal pole. Yavapai County would pay 50% of the cost up to $275,000 from its Regional Roads FY2020 budget.
Also on the agenda is an update by Tom Auther on the Arizona Downs, a discussion on security cameras, and discussion on additional well capacity.
