2 Arizona prisons need $46M for locks, fire alarms
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Corrections received legislative approval Tuesday to begin replacing cell door locks, fire alarms and air conditioning at two state prisons after a contentious meeting where Democrats criticized the prisons director for allowing the systems to deteriorate.
The move to start the first phase of the nearly $46 million plan came just two months after the department was rocked by revelations that inmates at the Lewis prison complex west of Phoenix were able to open their locked cell doors and attack corrections officers and other prisoners.
One inmate died last year and two guards suffered severe injuries. The Yuma prison has similar lock issues.
A joint legislative committee that reviews capital spending approved $17.7 million for new locks and fire systems at the Lewis prison.
Approval is still needed for Lewis to get a new $11.3 million air conditioning system starting next March. Similar work at the Yuma prison starting in July 2020 is expected to cost $13.8 million.
Democrats were incensed at being forced to scramble to fund repairs of cell door lock systems that corrections chief Charles Ryan allegedly knew were being defeated by inmates since at least 2017.
The report they were presented showed that the fire alarms and systems designed to remove smoke from cell blocks had been broken for at least a decade.
"In the Department of Corrections, your job is to keep people who have been sentenced off the streets," Democratic Sen. Charlene Fernandez told Ryan. "Why have you not come before us to tell us how critical this is?"
Ryan said the Lewis and Yuma lock issues were fairly new. He said it has been well known for years that the department has struggled to maintain its facilities.
"The safety of our staff and our employees, our officers, in our No. 1 priority. In terms of the allocation that is provided to us, it is limited," Ryan said.
He noted that on average the prison system has received $5.6 million a year over the past decade for fixing its facilities, and money has had to be redirected to critical repairs.
"There's over 1,500 buildings in the state prison system," Ryan said. "$5.6 million is not sufficient to take care of and maintain all of those structures."
Republican lawmakers defended Ryan, with Sen. David Gowan noting that the Great Recession had decimated infrastructure funding.
The problems with locks at the Lewis prison came to light in April when video leaked to Phoenix television station ABC15 showed prisoners attacking a guard.
Prison officials had been putting pins in doors to keep prisoners from defeating their locking mechanisms since 2017, and starting early this year locks were added to about 1,000 cells at the prison.
The department plans to retrofit those cells, and those with similar locks at the Yuma prison that also have padlocks, at a cost of $12,000 to $13,000 per door.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Prescott VA envisions plan to convert historic officer quarters into housing for homeless vets
- RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in PV
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Wildfire near Superior now has tripled in size since Friday
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
18
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
18
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
20
|
Cruise In with the PAAC
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...