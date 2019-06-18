OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 18
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2 Arizona prisons need $46M for locks, fire alarms

The Arizona Department of Corrections received legislative approval Tuesday, June 18, 2019, to begin replacing cell door locks, fire alarms and air conditioning at two state prisons that could nearly cost $46 million. (Courier stock photo)

The Arizona Department of Corrections received legislative approval Tuesday, June 18, 2019, to begin replacing cell door locks, fire alarms and air conditioning at two state prisons that could nearly cost $46 million. (Courier stock photo)

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 18, 2019 3:43 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Corrections received legislative approval Tuesday to begin replacing cell door locks, fire alarms and air conditioning at two state prisons after a contentious meeting where Democrats criticized the prisons director for allowing the systems to deteriorate.

The move to start the first phase of the nearly $46 million plan came just two months after the department was rocked by revelations that inmates at the Lewis prison complex west of Phoenix were able to open their locked cell doors and attack corrections officers and other prisoners.

One inmate died last year and two guards suffered severe injuries. The Yuma prison has similar lock issues.

A joint legislative committee that reviews capital spending approved $17.7 million for new locks and fire systems at the Lewis prison.

Approval is still needed for Lewis to get a new $11.3 million air conditioning system starting next March. Similar work at the Yuma prison starting in July 2020 is expected to cost $13.8 million.

Democrats were incensed at being forced to scramble to fund repairs of cell door lock systems that corrections chief Charles Ryan allegedly knew were being defeated by inmates since at least 2017.

The report they were presented showed that the fire alarms and systems designed to remove smoke from cell blocks had been broken for at least a decade.

"In the Department of Corrections, your job is to keep people who have been sentenced off the streets," Democratic Sen. Charlene Fernandez told Ryan. "Why have you not come before us to tell us how critical this is?"

Ryan said the Lewis and Yuma lock issues were fairly new. He said it has been well known for years that the department has struggled to maintain its facilities.

"The safety of our staff and our employees, our officers, in our No. 1 priority. In terms of the allocation that is provided to us, it is limited," Ryan said.

He noted that on average the prison system has received $5.6 million a year over the past decade for fixing its facilities, and money has had to be redirected to critical repairs.

"There's over 1,500 buildings in the state prison system," Ryan said. "$5.6 million is not sufficient to take care of and maintain all of those structures."

Republican lawmakers defended Ryan, with Sen. David Gowan noting that the Great Recession had decimated infrastructure funding.

The problems with locks at the Lewis prison came to light in April when video leaked to Phoenix television station ABC15 showed prisoners attacking a guard.

Prison officials had been putting pins in doors to keep prisoners from defeating their locking mechanisms since 2017, and starting early this year locks were added to about 1,000 cells at the prison.

The department plans to retrofit those cells, and those with similar locks at the Yuma prison that also have padlocks, at a cost of $12,000 to $13,000 per door.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona transferring inmates from prison cells secured by only padlocks
Nebraska prison cell doors suddenly open, sparking fracas
Arizona report cites prison security gains and lapses
Some sheriffs willing to house state prisoners; Mascher says no

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries