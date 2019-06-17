OFFERS
Mon, June 17
RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in PV
Homeowner took risk to save property

A toy hauler RV trailer was destroyed by fire in Prescott Valley Monday, June 17. (Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority/Courtesy)

A toy hauler RV trailer was destroyed by fire in Prescott Valley Monday, June 17. (Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 5:44 p.m.

Updated as of Monday, June 17, 2019 9:06 PM

A homeowner in Prescott Valley lost an RV trailer to fire, but was able to save his home from burning by taking quick, but risky action Monday, June 17.

Firefighters received a call at about 10:50 a.m. concerning a toy hauler RV trailer on fire at the intersection of Calle Santa Cruz Dr. and Capri Cir. in Prescott Valley, according to the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA).

When units got to the scene, they found the trailer fully involved in flames. Crews were able to get a quick knockdown on the blaze and then spoke with the homeowner about what happened.

The homeowner told CAFMA he noticed the trailer was on fire, so he pulled it with his truck – which was already connected – out of his driveway and into the road.

He then was able to quickly disconnect his truck before the fire spread to it.

“While we do not recommend anyone putting their lives at risk like this, it probably saved extensive damage to his home, truck, and neighbors’ home,” CAFMA Battalion Chief Brad Davis said.

The man’s home was checked for damage and nothing was found beyond some exterior heat and smoke damage, Davis said.

Authorities closed the intersection for some time so an investigation could take place and debris could be removed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, CAFMA Fire Marshal Rick Chase said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

