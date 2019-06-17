RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in PV
Homeowner took risk to save property
Updated as of Monday, June 17, 2019 9:06 PM
A homeowner in Prescott Valley lost an RV trailer to fire, but was able to save his home from burning by taking quick, but risky action Monday, June 17.
Firefighters received a call at about 10:50 a.m. concerning a toy hauler RV trailer on fire at the intersection of Calle Santa Cruz Dr. and Capri Cir. in Prescott Valley, according to the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA).
When units got to the scene, they found the trailer fully involved in flames. Crews were able to get a quick knockdown on the blaze and then spoke with the homeowner about what happened.
The homeowner told CAFMA he noticed the trailer was on fire, so he pulled it with his truck – which was already connected – out of his driveway and into the road.
He then was able to quickly disconnect his truck before the fire spread to it.
“While we do not recommend anyone putting their lives at risk like this, it probably saved extensive damage to his home, truck, and neighbors’ home,” CAFMA Battalion Chief Brad Davis said.
The man’s home was checked for damage and nothing was found beyond some exterior heat and smoke damage, Davis said.
Authorities closed the intersection for some time so an investigation could take place and debris could be removed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, CAFMA Fire Marshal Rick Chase said.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Cold case: Cathy Sposito homicide now 32 years old
- Two arrested in Chino Valley for allegedly writing bad checks, selling stolen property
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
18
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
18
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
20
|
Cruise In with the PAAC
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...