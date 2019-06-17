OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 18
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley demolishes Williams in All-Star opener
Little League

mugshot photo
By AARON VALDEZ, The Daily Courier | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 9 p.m.

WICKENBURG — The opening round for the District 10 Minor’s All-Star Tournament couldn’t have gone any smoother for Prescott Valley as the team defeated Williams 15-0 in a four-inning, run-ruled game Monday night.

Aside from the 15 runs, a brief but ever-so effective outing from starting pitcher Nitesh Patel set the tone for Prescott Valley as he fanned three batters while not allowing a single hit in 1-1/3 innings. He was relieved by Ethan Feddema and Jake Darley who went on to close the game out with ease.

“The boys did a good job pitching and caught them at the plates,” Prescott Valley manager John Feddema said. “(Patel) did a great job. He pitched 1-2/3 innings and we are just going to hold him so that we can be competitive in the next game.”

Macray Morgan was the game’s biggest slugger, going 2 for 3 at the dish with three RBIs that included an inside the park home run. Bryce Pasalich only had one at-bat but managed to get two RBIs while Ethan Feddema, Patel and Juan Corona Jr. knocked in an RBI each.

Prescott Valley advances in the winner’s bracket where their next game will be on Wednesday, June 19, against the winner of the Prescott and Wickenburg All-Stars, which play Tuesday.

First pitch Wednesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley All-Stars lose 6-5 to Verde Valley in D10 title game
Prescott Valley claims TOC title with 5-3 win over Verde Valley
Prescott All-Stars squeak by Verde Valley 8-7 in tourney opener
Prescott Valley defeats Prescott, moves into TOC semis
Chino Valley High baseball unbeaten in section

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries