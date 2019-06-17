Prescott Valley demolishes Williams in All-Star opener

WICKENBURG — The opening round for the District 10 Minor’s All-Star Tournament couldn’t have gone any smoother for Prescott Valley as the team defeated Williams 15-0 in a four-inning, run-ruled game Monday night.

Aside from the 15 runs, a brief but ever-so effective outing from starting pitcher Nitesh Patel set the tone for Prescott Valley as he fanned three batters while not allowing a single hit in 1-1/3 innings. He was relieved by Ethan Feddema and Jake Darley who went on to close the game out with ease.

“The boys did a good job pitching and caught them at the plates,” Prescott Valley manager John Feddema said. “(Patel) did a great job. He pitched 1-2/3 innings and we are just going to hold him so that we can be competitive in the next game.”

Macray Morgan was the game’s biggest slugger, going 2 for 3 at the dish with three RBIs that included an inside the park home run. Bryce Pasalich only had one at-bat but managed to get two RBIs while Ethan Feddema, Patel and Juan Corona Jr. knocked in an RBI each.

Prescott Valley advances in the winner’s bracket where their next game will be on Wednesday, June 19, against the winner of the Prescott and Wickenburg All-Stars, which play Tuesday.

First pitch Wednesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.