Prescott National Forest sends out fire safety reminders
No restrictions issued yet, despite it getting hotter, dryer

U.S. Forest Service. (Courtesy)

U.S. Forest Service. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 8:53 p.m.

Though parts of Yavapai County have entered into fire restrictions, the Prescott National Forest (PNF) and their partners in the quad-city area remain restriction free.

Due to “dry conditions and wind,” the Southern Yavapai Fire Department and surrounding departments in the southern basin of Yavapai County decided to initiate Stage 1 fire restrictions for Skull Valley, Yarnell, Peeples Valley and Wilhoit on Monday, June 17.

Pete Gordon, PNF’s fuels, fire and aviation staff officer, said there is no reason the Prescott area would consider doing the same at this time.

“The conditions associated with high fire intensity on the Prescott National Forest are still below average and the forest is in great shape thanks to the abundant winter moisture and the rainfall we experienced in May,” Gordon said.

Not only that, but there also simply haven’t been any fires in the forest in recent weeks, Gordon said; and if any occur, he said the agency currently has more than sufficient resources to handle a significant response if necessary.

“Right now, we’re a long way from seriously considering any form of fire restrictions,” Gordon said. “It’s nice to be in this spot, especially considering how bad we had it last year.” (This time last year, all of Yavapai County was under heavy fire restrictions and part of the Prescott National Forest was closed to visitors due to the high fire danger.)

That said, vegetation is drying out in some areas and the public should be taking the standard fire precautions that become extra relevant this time of year. Those include the following:

  • Ensure campfires are completely extinguished before walking away from them for any reason (drown with water, stir, drown and continue until cold. “Smothering” a fire with dirt is not sufficient to put the fire “dead out.”)

  • Avoid welding fences or using bladed mowers on dry and windy days.

  • Secure safety tow chains.

  • Safely discard cigarette butts.

  • Exploding targets, fireworks, and other incendiary devices are always illegal on forest service land.

Know before you go. Be sure to check with your local fire department on specific fire restriction in your neighborhood and become familiar with the fire restrictions that exist across Yavapai County and Arizona State Lands.

Visitors can check for current fire information and restrictions at wildlandfire.az.gov or at firerestrictions.us, or call 1-877-864-6985.

The public can obtain additional information via Twitter at @PrescottNF or Facebook at facebook.com/prescottnf, or call 928-443-8000.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
