Prescott All-Stars squeak by Verde Valley 8-7 in tourney opener

WICKENBURG — After taking a 7-0 at the end of the first inning, the Prescott Majors All-Stars managed to survive a serious lapse where they nearly let Verde Valley forge a full-on comeback in the first round of the District 10 Little League All-Star tournament on Monday night.

Verde Valley climbed all the way back in it to even the game at seven runs, but Prescott tallied the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to take the ultimately game 8-7.

The game-winning play was thanks in large part to JT Schwartz, who delivered some clutch base running when he stole second and then advanced all the way home on two pass balls.

”We had a good first inning but got a little complacent,” said Prescott manager Marc VanWormer. “We will refocus the boys for tomorrow night, string together a few good innings and hopefully not repeat that habit.”

Prescott advances in the winner’s bracket to take on host Wickenburg on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Winner of that game will face off against Prescott Valley.

