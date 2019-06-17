Prescott All-Stars squeak by Verde Valley 8-7 in tourney opener
Little League
WICKENBURG — After taking a 7-0 at the end of the first inning, the Prescott Majors All-Stars managed to survive a serious lapse where they nearly let Verde Valley forge a full-on comeback in the first round of the District 10 Little League All-Star tournament on Monday night.
Verde Valley climbed all the way back in it to even the game at seven runs, but Prescott tallied the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to take the ultimately game 8-7.
The game-winning play was thanks in large part to JT Schwartz, who delivered some clutch base running when he stole second and then advanced all the way home on two pass balls.
”We had a good first inning but got a little complacent,” said Prescott manager Marc VanWormer. “We will refocus the boys for tomorrow night, string together a few good innings and hopefully not repeat that habit.”
Prescott advances in the winner’s bracket to take on host Wickenburg on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Winner of that game will face off against Prescott Valley.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Cold case: Cathy Sposito homicide now 32 years old
- Two arrested in Chino Valley for allegedly writing bad checks, selling stolen property
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
18
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
18
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
20
|
Cruise In with the PAAC
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...