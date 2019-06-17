OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Randall Joseph Grable

Originally Published: June 17, 2019 8:37 p.m.

Randall Joseph Grable, 90, June 22, 1928, in Petersburg, Indiana, died June 13, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. Family will receive friends and guests from 2-5 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Heritage Memory Mortuary at 131 Grove Ave., in Prescott. A viewing will take place from 10 a.m.-12 noon with funeral starting at noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Nass & Son Funeral Home at 208 Main Street in Huntingburg, Indiana. A graveside service will follow. Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.

