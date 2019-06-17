Obituary: Ingrid Hovis

Ingrid Hovis, born Nov. 6, 1936, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away on June 12, 2019. Ingrid was born in Assig, Czech Republic, to Max and Margarete Watzke. In 1961 Ingrid was married to Howard Hovis, a soldier of the United States Army in Aschaffenburg, West Germany. They moved to the United States the same year. Ingrid was preceded in death by both her parents; her husband, Howard; her brother, Diether Watzke; and stepson, Howard Lee Hovis. She is survived by her nephew, Thomas Watzke of Germany; and her step-son, Steven Hovis of Oklahoma. She will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ingrid’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home . The final details are pending.

Information provided by survivors.