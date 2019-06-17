OFFERS
New cowboy sculpture slated for Prescott roundabout
Details still to come on Highway 89 placement

Prescott sculptor Bill Nebeker explains the process for construction of the larger-than-life bronze of “If Horses Could Talk” that is being created for the Deep Well Ranch roundabout on Highway 89. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 8:50 p.m.

Nebeker Sculpture by Courier Video

If all goes as planned, a larger-than-life bronze cowboy and his horse will soon become the welcoming feature at Prescott’s northern entrance at the Deep Well Ranch roundabout.

For months, noted Prescott western artist Bill Nebeker has been at work on a mammoth depiction of his popular 1987 bronze, “If Horses Could Talk.”

Final approval by the City of Prescott is still to come, but city officials have mentioned recently that the sculpture is coming.

photo

Prescott sculptor Bill Nebeker stands in front of the Styrofoam model that was created for the “If Horses Could Talk” sculpture. For months, Nebeker has been working on the sculpture that is slated for the Deep Well Ranch roundabout on Highway 89. (Courtesy)

During a City Council candidate forum on June 11, for instance, Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr emphasized recent local western-art projects, including 2018’s “Cowboy in a Storm” at the Phippen roundabout on Highway 89.

She added: “We’re going to be doing another one very soon, which is going to be ‘If Horses Could Talk,’ a Nebeker bronze, and that’s going to go up by the James (Deep Well) roundabout.”

Cindy Gresser, chair of the city’s Art in Public Places Committee, noted that while the sculpture has yet to get formal approval by the committee and the City Council, she sees the sculpture as a valuable addition to Prescott’s north entrance.

“Bill Nebeker and his amazing talent has added to this town for many, many years,” Gresser said, referring to Nebeker’s “Early Prescott Settlers” sculpture that already sits at the intersection of highways 89 and 69. “It would be great to have another on the north end.”

Toni Johnson, manager of support services at the Prescott Public Library and the city-staff liaison to the Art in Public Places Committee, said she expects the project to go through the city review process sometime this summer.

‘IF HORSES COULD TALK’

Nebeker’s experience as a lifelong hunter served as the inspiration for “If Horses Could Talk.”

As he worked on the sculpture this past March, Nebeker explained that he had witnessed the scenario countless times: A deer obscured from view of the hunter, but within full sight of his horse.

photo

Kathy Murphy-Reilly shows Prescott City Councilman Steve Sischka a miniature of Bill Nebeker’s “If Horses Could Talk” at Bronzesmith Fine Art Foundry and Gallery’s annual Open House on May 24, 2019 (Jason Wheeler/Courier, file)

It got him thinking about how helpful it would be if the horse could tip off the hunter.

The result: The whimsical “If Horses Could Talk” western-art sculpture that Nebeker created in 1987, depicting a hunter sitting on a rock, looking one way through binoculars while a deer takes refuge underneath.

It turned out that a lot of western-art lovers got the same kick out of the story as Nebeker.

When he introduced a 25-piece series of the bronze during a Cowboy Artists of America show back in the 1980s, “It sold out in one evening,” he said.

That popularity led Nebeker to choose “If Horses Could Talk” for the larger-than-life sculpture slated for the Deep Well roundabout.

NEARLY A YEAR IN THE MAKING

In recent months, work has been underway on the molding, casting, and welding that is necessary to create such a large piece.

To get started, Nebeker created a small “maquette” model of the bronze. From that, he has been working to enlarge the piece to the larger-than-life size by applying clay to a large Styrofoam depiction.

The piece will then be sectioned off and molded, cast in bronze using the “lost wax” process, welded back together and finally patinaed – a entire process that is expected to take almost a year to complete, according to a news release from the Bronzesmith Fine Art Foundry and Gallery of Prescott Valley.

Nebeker, a senior active member of the Cowboy Artists of America, is working with Bronzesmith on the sculpture. The studio conducted an open house in late May to let the public see the process.

“Arizona public monuments are nothing new to Nebeker,” the studio’s news release added. “This will be the fourth larger-than-life bronze statue in the state. They include; ‘Memorial to Fallen Officers’ in front of the AZ Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Phoenix; ‘Territorial Sheriff’ at the City of Glendale Public Safety & Court Complex; and ‘Early Prescott Settlers,’ welcomes visitors to Prescott’s eastern entrance at junction Hwy 89/69.”

Ed Reilly of Bronzesmith said this week that an open house displaying the finished sculpture is expected to take place in about October.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

