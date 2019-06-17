OFFERS
Man thought he'd purchased Florida villa for $9,100, discovers 1-foot-wide strip of grass worth $50
Man says he was deceived in online auction

Florida resident Kerville Holness thought he snagged a Florida villa for $9,100 in a Broward online auction, but the purchase turned put to be a 1-foot-by-100-foot strip of grass that runs between two villas on Northwest 100th Way in Spring Lake, pictured here outlined in red. (Google Maps)

Florida resident Kerville Holness thought he snagged a Florida villa for $9,100 in a Broward online auction, but the purchase turned put to be a 1-foot-by-100-foot strip of grass that runs between two villas on Northwest 100th Way in Spring Lake, pictured here outlined in red. (Google Maps)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 10:10 p.m.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida man thought he snagged a deal when he paid $9,100 in an online auction for what he thought was a villa. What he got was a 1-foot-by-100-foot (0.3-meter-by-30-meter) strip of land.

The land, valued at only $50, starts on a curb and goes under a wall separating two villas in the Spring Lake community and then out to the back of the lot.

An official tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel there’s not a lot Kerville Holness can do about his purchase.

Holness says he was deceived. He says property appraiser photos linked to the auction site shows a villa being on the parcel he made a bid on.

But the newspaper says the appraiser’s site and information on the county’s tax site show no building value.

