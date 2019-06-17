Local Sports in Brief: 3nd Annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on June 29 at American Legion Park

In the wake of American Legion celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, All horseshoe pitchers are invited to participate in the 2nd Annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on June 29. The event is sponsored by Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Entry fee is $15 and horseshoes are available. All proceeds go to fund American Legion programs which benefit veterans, youths, national security and americanism. Check-in time is 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. with pitching to start at 8:30 a.m. For all novice pitchers, this will be a blind draw doubles event and for semi-professional pitchers, this event will be handicapped. The main pre-requisite is a desire to have a little fun for the day and meet people in the community and surrounding areas with common interests. For more information, call Post 108 Commander, Gary Taylor at (928) 713-6339.

The RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo will return to Prescott Valley for the third straight year on Oct. 4-5

Presented by Cliff Castle Casino & Hotel, the RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo (TCFR) is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It will be held at the Findlay Toyota Center and is a Championship event, bringing the top rodeo athletes from this region to Prescott Valley, competing for approximately $175,000 in prize money, during an action-packed rodeo weekend. Every performance will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Tickets start at just $14 (additional fees may apply). Suite and loge seats are also available for all three rodeo performances. For information about suite or sponsorships call or text Satish Athelli, Director of Corporate Partnerships at 928-458-1611 or email suites@findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Game and Fish to close Cornville’s Page Springs fish hatchery June 24-28 for pavement repairs

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will close the Page Springs, Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek fish hatcheries to the public in late June for pavement repairs. Page Springs in Cornville will be closed from June 24-28, Canyon Creek in Payson will be closed from June 27-29, and Tonto Creek in Payson will be closed on June 25 and 26. For more information, call Page Springs at 928-634-1279, Tonto Creek at 928-478-4200 and Canyon Creek at 928-535-5475.

Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic June 22 at Prescott Golf Club

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will play host to the 26th annual Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic Saturday, June 22, at Prescott Golf & Country Club, 1030 Prescott Country Club Boulevard, in Dewey. Entry fees are $300 per foursome or $85 per individual. To register, visit pvchamber.org. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 apiece, but it is important to act fast if interested. The Chamber is also looking for raffle prizes from businesses that want to sponsor the tournament and is willing to pick up prizes at those places of business. For more information, call PV Chamber Operations & Events Manager Gloria Grose at 928-772-8857 or email her at: gloria@pvchamber.org.

Prescott Valley Parks & Rec to offer ‘Be a Better Basketball Player’ camp in June

Are you the sweetest dribbler in your neighborhood, but you can’t shoot? Do you dream while using your basketball as a pillow? Got a case of the “Basketball Jones,” but no skills to satisfy it? No worries! Hoops instructor Roy Jenkins is again offering his “Be a Better Basketball Player” camp, starting June 12 and continuing June 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 at Canyon View Preparatory, 9030 Florentine Road, in Prescott Valley. The camp is designed for those ages 8-12 and 13-17. Session times on the aforementioned dates are 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. for 8- to 12-year-olds and 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for 13- to 17-year-olds. Cost per participant is $30 for the entire session. Jenkins has coached high school basketball, operated basketball camps, and conducted basketball “Shooting Academies.” This is a great opportunity to improve your game. To register, visit the Prescott Valley Parks & Recreation office, 7501 E. Skoog Boulevard, or sign up on the internet at pvaz.net. For more information, call 928-759-3090.

