OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 17
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ex-Arizona lawmaker sentenced in fatal Alaska shooting

This May 17, 2016, file photo shows Mark Desimone in Juneau District Court for his arraignment on murder charges in Juneau, Alaska. Desimone, convicted in the shooting death of a man at a remote cabin site in Alaska is 2016, was sentenced Monday, June 17, 2019, in Juneau, Alaska. (Michael Penn/The Juneau Empire via AP, File)

This May 17, 2016, file photo shows Mark Desimone in Juneau District Court for his arraignment on murder charges in Juneau, Alaska. Desimone, convicted in the shooting death of a man at a remote cabin site in Alaska is 2016, was sentenced Monday, June 17, 2019, in Juneau, Alaska. (Michael Penn/The Juneau Empire via AP, File)

BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 1:20 p.m.

JUNEAU, Alaska — A former Arizona lawmaker convicted in the shooting death of a man at a remote cabin site in Alaska in 2016 has been sentenced to 65 years in prison, with 20 years suspended.

Mark Desimone showed little expression as he was sentenced Monday, June 17.

He was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the death of Duilio Antonio "Tony" Rosales during a hunting and fishing trip.

Rosales' widow on Monday pleaded with Desimone for answers. During a statement, he later apologized and said he took responsibility. He said something being an accident does not preclude fault.

At trial, Desimone's attorney did not dispute he fatally shot Rosales but argued it was an accident.

Desimone resigned from the Arizona House in 2008 after being arrested in a domestic dispute with his then-wife.

He was a member of the Arizona House of Representatives for a single term. A Democrat, he represented the 11th District (Phoenix) during the 48th Legislature, winning the November 2006 election.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jury selection delayed in trial of ex-Arizona lawmaker
Trial set to begin for ex-Arizona lawmaker in Alaska killing
Man accused in 9 killings had discipline problems in prison
Arizona police officer fatally shot; suspect in standoff
Black Canyon City man sentenced to 20 years

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries