OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 17
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dr. Roach: Tumor of brain lining doesn’t increase Alzheimer’s risk
To Your Good Health

mugshot photo
By Dr. Keith Roach
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 5:55 p.m.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a faithful reader of your column, but I don’t read many questions about brain tumors. I am 53 years old, diagnosed almost four years ago with multiple meningiomas.

I had an atypical meningioma removed, followed up with gamma knife. My question is whether I will be at a greater risk for Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease because of these brain tumors. — J.Z.

ANSWER: A meningioma is a type of tumor of the lining of the brain. It is considered a brain tumor, but is most commonly benign. You had an atypical meningioma, which, though still benign, is closer to a rare (1 to 3%) malignant (cancerous) meningioma. Meningiomas, even those that are malignant, rarely spread, but they are harder to completely eradicate.

Treatment for benign meningiomas is with surgery, usually preferred if the tumor is in a location where surgery is possible, or with radiation if surgery is difficult or impossible. Gamma knife is a precision type of radiation treatment. Atypical meningiomas often are treated with both surgery and follow-up radiation to reduce the risk of recurrence.

Because the tumors are on the outside of the brain, not brain tissue itself, the tumors and surgery should not increase your risk of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. However, a review of studies showed that many people with meningiomas do have some decrease in some areas of brain function before treatment. This may be due to pressure of the tumor on the brain.

Brain tissue is relatively resistant to radiation. Although high doses of radiation to the whole brain can cause memory issues (but still not Alzheimer’s disease), the smaller amount of radiation from gamma knife and the limited area of the brain affected make development of dementia (like Alzheimer’s) or Parkinson’s unlikely. In the same large study on meningioma patients, treatment actually improved brain function.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Your recent column regarding probiotics was very interesting. While I would think that following the Mediterranean diet is excellent advice, for folks like myself, with IBS, it isn’t a totally doable thing. Therefore, the questions asked by the writer are important: “Does the number of bacteria matter more than the types listed on the container? Does one take them daily, for a brief time period, or for extended time periods?” — P.J.S.

ANSWER: My column on healthy bacteria in the gut noted that a healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, induces a change in the microbiome associated with better health outcomes. But P.J.S. is right that this diet isn’t right for everyone.

I do not recommend probiotics for everybody. In fact, for people with no gut symptoms, probiotics are unnecessary. However, they have been shown to be useful in some gastrointestinal conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

There are no good studies to directly answer your question about type versus concentration of bacteria. However, my suspicion is that the type of bacteria is more likely to matter: Examples of probiotics that have some evidence showing improvement in IBS include Bifidobacterium infantis and Lactobacillus salivarius. Other species of the same bacterial genus also have shown benefit. My clinical experience with probiotics is that what works for one person may not work for another.

The trials using these probiotics generally lasted four to eight weeks. As the goal is to change the types of bacteria living in the gut, a general recommendation is taking them only four to eight weeks. At least one study showed that symptoms continued to improve a year after finishing the probiotics.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Roach: Tumor of brain lining doesn’t increase
To Your Good Health: Fahr disease is a rare brain condition
Dr. Roach: Is there a cancer of the heart?
To Your Good Health: M. marinum bacteria exposure comes via water
TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Sandfly bites are big trouble for newlyweds

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries