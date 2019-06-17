OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 18
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Courtney Adams named Prescott volleyball’s new head coach
Prep Volleyball

Courtney Adams, named the next head volleyball coach at Prescott, played four years of college volleyball at Oklahoma Panhandle State University before graduating with a degree in psychology. (Prescott Athletics/Courtesy)

Courtney Adams, named the next head volleyball coach at Prescott, played four years of college volleyball at Oklahoma Panhandle State University before graduating with a degree in psychology. (Prescott Athletics/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 17, 2019 11:40 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Prescott’s boys and girls volleyball programs have at last found the captain of their ship for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year as the athletic department announced the hiring of Courtney Adams as head coach Monday morning.

“I’m very excited to meet everyone that I’ll be working with and just excited to get the season started and start practicing,” Adams said. “I know that some days are going to be good days and some days are going to be hard, but it’s about taking the good with the bad and just doing what I can to just learn from (the players) and be better the next day.”

Born and raised in southern California, Adams, 23, is a relatively young candidate having just graduated from Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU) on May 9 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology. It was there where she was four-year starter at the right-side hitter position and was awarded with the honor of membership in Phi Theta Kappa Athletic Honor Society.

“We are very excited to have Courtney be the newest addition to our athletic department. She brings so much passion, knowledge, and positivity to our department, that we cannot wait to see what she will do with these two programs,” Prescott athletic director Missy Townsend said in a press release.

Adams began playing volleyball when she was 8 years old and would spend hours on hours in a gym with her family. She then joined a club team at the age of 10 and eventually developed into a standout player by the time she was at Norco High School in California where she was recruited by OPSU.

Becoming a volleyball coach was always something that Adams considered not only because of her love for the sport, but also because of her passion to help those willing to learn.

So far, she’s been an assistant coach on a high school freshman team back in California, coached a club team here in the Prescott area and volunteered at a number of volleyball clinics.

“Ever since I’ve played and all the knowledge I’ve acquired and the time that I’ve played, I have always wanted to coach and help other kids learn all about volleyball like I did,” Adams said. “I’ve always loved working with kids and it’s just two of my favorite things combined into one.”

Fortunately for Adams, her biggest opportunity arose when her parents bought a ranch in Williamson Valley, which prompted her to move in with them after she finished her last semester of college in December. She went on to complete some remaining elective courses online and started working at Child & Family Supported Services in Prescott Valley where she met a coworker who passed Adams’ information along to Townsend and the athletic department.

Now that she has full control of the reins, Adams plans to implement a culture of diligence while maintaining a positive environment so that her players can learn and have fun at the same time.

“High school sports are supposed to be fun and you’re supposed to learn things about yourself and other people and it’s going to be a good learning environment,” Adams said. “There’s going to be a lot of learning involved in regards to volleyball, and how to be a good athlete, and how to be a good person.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bowman resigns V-ball post at Prescott
Taking a ride with Badger pride
New BMHS volleyball coach brings solid work ethic to players
Volleyball team eager to show new skills in '08
Chino Valley athletes ink commitment letters to play in college

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries