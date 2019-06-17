Courtney Adams named Prescott volleyball’s new head coach

PRESCOTT — Prescott’s boys and girls volleyball programs have at last found the captain of their ship for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year as the athletic department announced the hiring of Courtney Adams as head coach Monday morning.

“I’m very excited to meet everyone that I’ll be working with and just excited to get the season started and start practicing,” Adams said. “I know that some days are going to be good days and some days are going to be hard, but it’s about taking the good with the bad and just doing what I can to just learn from (the players) and be better the next day.”

Born and raised in southern California, Adams, 23, is a relatively young candidate having just graduated from Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU) on May 9 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology. It was there where she was four-year starter at the right-side hitter position and was awarded with the honor of membership in Phi Theta Kappa Athletic Honor Society.

“We are very excited to have Courtney be the newest addition to our athletic department. She brings so much passion, knowledge, and positivity to our department, that we cannot wait to see what she will do with these two programs,” Prescott athletic director Missy Townsend said in a press release.

Adams began playing volleyball when she was 8 years old and would spend hours on hours in a gym with her family. She then joined a club team at the age of 10 and eventually developed into a standout player by the time she was at Norco High School in California where she was recruited by OPSU.

Becoming a volleyball coach was always something that Adams considered not only because of her love for the sport, but also because of her passion to help those willing to learn.

So far, she’s been an assistant coach on a high school freshman team back in California, coached a club team here in the Prescott area and volunteered at a number of volleyball clinics.

“Ever since I’ve played and all the knowledge I’ve acquired and the time that I’ve played, I have always wanted to coach and help other kids learn all about volleyball like I did,” Adams said. “I’ve always loved working with kids and it’s just two of my favorite things combined into one.”

Fortunately for Adams, her biggest opportunity arose when her parents bought a ranch in Williamson Valley, which prompted her to move in with them after she finished her last semester of college in December. She went on to complete some remaining elective courses online and started working at Child & Family Supported Services in Prescott Valley where she met a coworker who passed Adams’ information along to Townsend and the athletic department.

Now that she has full control of the reins, Adams plans to implement a culture of diligence while maintaining a positive environment so that her players can learn and have fun at the same time.

“High school sports are supposed to be fun and you’re supposed to learn things about yourself and other people and it’s going to be a good learning environment,” Adams said. “There’s going to be a lot of learning involved in regards to volleyball, and how to be a good athlete, and how to be a good person.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.