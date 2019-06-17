Calendar of Events: June 18-22, 2019

Today

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Larry Kantor Quartet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza. prescottconcertseries.com.

A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

GED informational session at Yavapai College in Prescott Valley, 5 to 7 p.m. Free.

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Wednesday, June 19

Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart — Drop by Drop: Rainwater Harvesting, noon, Prescott Public Library. Presented by the City of Prescott. 928-777-1500.

Firewise free community workshop, Fire Resistant Plants for Dewey-Humboldt area, 9 to 10:30 a.m., The Barn at Mortimer Farms, 928-710-9244.

Highgate Senior Living Classic Car Show in celebration of Fathers Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1600 Petroglyph Pointe Drive, Prescott. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities; especially for teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Knits & Knots!, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040.

Prescott Stamp Club lunch and meeting, 1 p.m., Palace Restaurant, 120 S. Montezuma, Prescott. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, June 20

Arizona Territorial Society discussion, 2 p.m., courthouse plaza in front of the Bucky O’Neill Rough Rider Statue. Melissa Ruffner, local historian, will speak about O’Neill and the Rough Riders, followed by a short presentation by Pat Stotts on one of her relatives who was an officer in the Rough Riders. Open to the public. Bring your chairs.

3rd Annual Quad-Cities Caregiver Symposium, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Check out the exhibits before the program begins at 10:15 a.m. Free. To register, call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.

PVPL Book Club: The Great Alone’ by Kristin Hannah, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040.

LEGO Build!, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Central Arizona Concert Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Teen Parent Educational Support Group, 1 to 2 p.m., Arizona’s Children Association, 1055 Ruth St., Prescott. Open to teens who have young children in their care: learn about how your baby’s brain “wires up” with other young parents. mbathgate@arizonaschildren.org or 602-371-1366.

Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab, second floor. 928-759-3040.

Arizona’s Raptor Experience for Kids, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets in Prescott. Paacaz.com.

Arizona Attorney General’s Prescott Satellite Office, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Volunteers assist with consumer fraud complaint, civil rights complaint and questions regarding scams, consumer fraud, life care planning and other issues. 602-542-2123 or CommunityServices@AZAG.gov.

Friday, June 21

St. Catherine Laboure Church all-parish rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2062 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. stcatherinecv.org.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. Chandler Woodwind Quintet / Sextet Group featuring clarinet, oboe, French horn, bassoon, flute and piano. 928-778-6965.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Saturday, June 22

Saturday Night Talk Series. Crushed by Love: An Unreasonable Destiny, 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Contra Dance to the music of Updraft. Student free. Teaching at 7 p.m. All dances taught. No partner necessary. First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St.

Free model make and take, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. At this event kids, 6 and older, can come and build a free model, such as a car or plane.

Harkins Theatres Celebrates Toy Story 4 with free Build Your Own Fork Toy event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Toy building pieces will be provided. Harkins.com.

St. Catherine Laboure Church all-parish rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2062 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. stcatherinecv.org.

Vintage Base Ball, 7 p.m. at Prescott’s historic Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St. The Prescott Champions Vintage Base Ball Club will be challenged to a nine-inning contest by the Ft. Verde Excelsiors Vintage Club. The teams will be in appropriate 19th century uniforms, and will play by the rules of 1860. Free. You just might get to meet the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player; he’s the assistant manager. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Prescott Chamber of Commerce hosting the 38th annual Prescott Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

Gardening Talks: Back Yard Composting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. Prescottbluegrassfestival.com.

