Anne Hillerman set to read at Peregrine on June 22 in Prescott

New York Times’ bestselling author and daughter of Tony Hillerman, Anne Hillerman, will read from her newest book, “The Tale Teller,” present a slideshow, and answer questions at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Peregrine Book Company.

Hillerman grew up in Santa Fe and Albuquerque with five siblings. She earned a journalism degree from the University of Mexico and worked as a reporter, editor and columnist before becoming a fulltime author. The late Tony Hillerman, her father, created the Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee detective series beginning in 1970.

Following Tony’s death in 2008, his daughter started writing novels using the same Navajo Police characters, but focusing more on Chee’s wife, Bernadette Manuelito, in “Spider Woman’s Daughter” (2013), “Rock with Wings” (2015), “Song of the Lion” (2017) and “Cave of Bones” (2018). “The Tale Teller” (2019) is impossible to put down, said Susan Lang, Peregrine’s event coordinator, who feels this may be Hillerman’s best mystery novel yet.

“I especially enjoyed the insights Hillerman gives us in this mystery, not just into the minds of her detectives as they work diligently to solve crimes, but into their hearts as well,” Lang wrote in her book review.

An old trading post, a valuable historic textile and the Navajos’ 1864 forced Long Walk to Bosque Redondo are part of the book. Hillerman will show slides that take viewers into the heart of the Navajo Nation, its culture and history. The Peregrine Book Company is located at 219A N. Cortez Street, Prescott.