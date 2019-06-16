VA Town Hall offers insights into health care future for area veterans

United States Army and Vietnam War veteran Tom Salamone is not now a local VA patient.

On Thursday, though, Salamone was one of about 50 people – veterans and spouses and advocates – who attended a veteran Town Hall on the main Prescott campus for the Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System (NAVACHS).

He came to hear from VA leaders about the new federal Mission Act, a law implemented earlier this month to enhance health care choices and access to community providers. He, too, said he wanted to learn more about the operations, facilities, and other services offered on this campus and across Northern Arizona.

NAVACHS provides care for some 28,000 veterans across a 65,000 square mile area. It is one of three VA facilities in the state: the other two are multi-specialty, metropolitan centers in Phoenix and Tucson.

At the end of a 90-minute presentation, one in which time was set aside to offer 50th anniversary commemorative pins to Vietnam Veterans, Salamone said he was impressed.

Rather than just pay lip service to veteran complaints or worries, Salamone and other veterans who attended said the VA leadership offered informative sessions about everything from the new law to proposed construction of a multi-tier parking garage in the next year. The fact that department administrators, doctors and medical practitioners were available to not only answer general questions but assist individual veterans with personal health matters offered legitimacy to their response, he said.

The leaders’ presence and candor was refreshing, reflecting truth behind the promise that their mission is to meet all veterans’ needs, Salamone said.

From what he witnessed, Salamone said, the local VA mission is “not just words.” The leaders seems to have their “fingers on the pulse,” he said.

Medical Center Director Barbara Oemcke provided a Powerpoint overview of what is happening on the federal and local levels, and then asked her leadership team to delve into more details.

The Mission Act was front and center.

Oemcke and her leadership team were clear the intention of the new legislation that replaces the former veteran CHOICE program is to ensure all veterans get the “right care with the right provider at the right time.”

“We want you to choose VA,” declared the VA’s medical director for community and managed care and resident expert on the Mission Act.

Beyond offering veterans more choices rooted in timeliness, distance to VA facilities and specialty care deemed best for a veteran patient, Vedda said the legislation is now offering veterans the ability to obtain urgent care services in the community at either no cost or low-costs based on their VA eligibility.

Oemcke and the medical staff noted a new focus on pain management; the addition of a new call center to improve telecommunication responses and arrange veteran appointments. The VA campus is about to celebrate completion of some $30 million worth of construction even as it embarks on what is expected to be another $50 million expansion and renovation in the next couple years, leaders said.

At the same time, the VA continues to recruit staff physicians and other medical personnel for its patient care teams on the campus, and in its satellite clinic facilities across Northern Arizona. By Oct. 1, Oemcke said she expects the VA to expand from 1,120 employees to 1,180 employees.

The local VA now has 22 four-person care teams for all of northern Arizona; three more are soon to be added to the mix. With those additions, the Prescott campus will have 16 teams.

Oemcke highlighted the VA’s key services: a 15-bed acute care center; an 11-bed, 24-hour emergency room, an 85-bed community living center, or nursing home type facility, and a 120-bed Domiciliary, a short-term, in-patient rehabilitation center for those struggling with drug addictions, mental health problems or homelessness. The campus also offers a variety of outpatient services, including a $7 million mental health facility that offers individual and group counseling services as well as an intensive, outpatient treatment program. The VA now has alternative therapies such as aromatherapy, yoga and soon chiropractic services. A new laboratory and pharmacy facility is scheduled to open in September.

The VA is notorious for its parking challenges.

Oemcke said she was happy to announce construction next year on a three-story, 400-space parking garage. The garage will be located near the front of the facility down a short road from the main entrance off Highway 89. In the meantime, she said, the VA provides a volunteer-operated shuttle service that is moving away from open-sided golf carts to enclosed vehicles for customer convenience.

“We know we don’t always get it right, but our commitment is to make things better and the way you want them to be,” Oemcke said.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.