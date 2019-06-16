Stage 1 fire restrictions begin Monday for Skull Valley, Yarnell, Peeples Valley and Wilhoit areas

Due to “dry conditions and wind,” the Southern Yavapai Fire Department and surrounding departments in the southern basin of Yavapai County have initiated State 1 fire restrictions for Skull Valley, Yarnell, Peeples Valley and Wilhoit areas effective Monday, according to a release.

Firefighter Tim Ahrenberg of Southern Yavapai Fire said Sunday the State 1 restrictions are being “enacted by just this group.”

“Our [area] is starting to dry … we want to keep a close eye,” Ahrenberg said in a phone interview with the Courier.

STAGE 1 BURN RESTRICTIONS

The following is a list of restrictions when Stage 1 is enacted:

No burn permits will be issued.

Use of model rockets is prohibited.

Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited except by commercial special events permit.

No smoking outside vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

Cooking on covered charcoal grills and use of store bought fire pits (screened) is allowed at single and multi-family residences, and town parks (where approved), but must be attended at all times.

No open flames.

ANY OTHER RESTRICTIONS

Over the weekend, the Tonto National Forest issued Stage 1 restrictions and firefighters continue to fight the Woodbury Fire, which grew to 35,000-plus acres Sunday.

Debbie Maneely, spokesperson for the Prescott National Forest Service, said Sunday there were no other fire restrictions announced in Yavapai County.

A phone call to Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority was not immediately returned.

SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

Southern Yavapai Fire encourages all residents to be especially careful and to report smoke or the smell of smoke immediately by calling 911.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.