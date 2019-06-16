Update: Silver Alert cancelled, Oklahoma woman found safe and in good health

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, authorities reported that the Silver Alert on 76-year-old Sandra Ashbolt has been cancelled. She was located, is safe and in good health.

No further information was available.

Original post...

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert and released the photo of 76-year-old Sandra Ashbolt, who suffers from dementia and is now classified as a missing person, according to the agency Sunday afternoon.

Ashbolt is 5-foot-5 and weighs 212 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Ashbolt was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with flower print burgundy knee high shorts and flip flops. She was last seen traveling westbound on I-40 from New Mexico at Mile Post 63.

Ashbolt is assumed to be heading to Flagstaff, Arizona, according to DPS. She is driving a silver-blue colored 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier four door sedan with Oklahoma license plate number BQZ140.

Anyone with information regarding Ashbolt is asked to call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or call 911.