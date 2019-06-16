OFFERS
Prescott VA honored by Gov. Ducey’s recognition of Arizona Women Veterans Week

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington on April 3, 2019. Ducey proclaimed this last week, June 9-15, as Arizona Women Veterans Week. (Susan Walsh/AP, file)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington on April 3, 2019. Ducey proclaimed this last week, June 9-15, as Arizona Women Veterans Week. (Susan Walsh/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 16, 2019 9:25 p.m.

Prescott VA Women’s Veterans Programs Manager Susan Molina-Johnson is elated women veterans are getting much deserved recognition and treatment for their physical and mental health care that honors their sacrifices for the good of the nation.

Gov. Doug Ducey proclaimed this last week – June 9 to June 15 – as Arizona Women Veterans Week to honor the contributions that some 50,000 women across the state have provided through America’s military branches.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Susan Molina-Johnson of the much deserved accolades.

“Arizona recognizes the vital contributions of women to our armed forces, and we express our gratitude for their service to our country,” Ducey said in his proclamation that identifies the reality that women have played a significant role in this nation’s military throughout history, but with active service that dates back to the early 1900s. “We honor their tremendous sacrifice and those also made by their families. We can never repay our women veterans for all they have done, but we will continue to support and invest in their health and wellbeing.”

On Friday and Saturday, the Arizona Department of Veteran’s Services hosted a Women’s Summit in Tempe to help women who have served or are on active duty in the military to “plug into your veteran network,” Molina-Johnson said.

As a partner in the summer, Molina-Johnson was excited about the summit invitation extended to women throughout the Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System (NAVACHS).

She said this summit speaks to the broad array of opportunities the VA now extends to women veterans across the state and nation.

One of the focuses at NAVACHS is to assure women veterans are connected to appropriate health care services. The VA provides its female veterans everything from routine gynecological care to military sexual trauma and counseling for post-traumatic stress disorders.

Molina-Johnson, too, wants women veterans to be as heralded as their male counterparts.

At a veteran Town Hall meeting at the Prescott VA on Thursday, one female veteran, who identified herself only as Lyn, praised the care and attention she and others are receiving through the local VA.

This is music to Molina-Johnson’s ears.

On May 10, Molina-Johnson said the local VA hosted a baby shower event for its VA families. About 15 to 20 women veterans who were pregnant or delivered babies in the last year attended the event.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs donated pajamas and bathrobes and the Phoenix VA’s women health program donated blankets, diapers, and other such baby items. Some other local clubs also donated gift cards and other contributions for the event.

Molina-Johnson said the shower was all about celebrating these women and their families, including their male partners, and letting them know how to connect with the VA for ongoing support. The event included a talk about postpartum depression, she said.

One of the focuses of the afternoon celebration was helping these families build social networks, Molina-Johnson said.

Some 2 million women are now serving in the military, with women the fastest growing group of veterans, according to VA documents. In 2000, women composed just 4 percent of the veteran population; in 2040 women will compose 18 percent of the military.

At the local VA, Molina-Johnson and other leaders assured they are ever vigilant about assuring women veterans have access to what they need for their health and well-being now and in the future.

“We now have a lot more awareness of women veterans and they have served,” Molina-Johnson concluded.

