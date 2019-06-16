Local in Brief: National Garbage Man Week begins on June 17
Monday, June 17, marks the start of National Garbage Man Week which celebrates the hard-working men and women who help keep communities clean. Waste Management of Arizona reminds parents and guardians to teach kids to play it safe around garbage trucks. Individuals are encouraged to watch operations safely from the sidewalk or front yard and never try to touch a truck or add anything to a cart while it’s being serviced. For more information, visit www.garbagemanday.org.
Prescott seeks applications from concerned citizens
The City of Prescott is seeking new board and commission applications from Prescott residents who are interested in serving on the CDBG Citizens Advisory Committee, Industrial Development Authority and Pedestrian, Bicycle and Traffic Advisory Committee with terms expiring March 2020, March 2025 and September 2022, respectively. Applications are due to the city by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12.
For more information, visit the city’s website at City of Prescott Boards & Commissions Vacancies or call 928-777-1245.
Nighttime lane restrictions on SR 89 from Chino Valley to Paulden set to begin June 17
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions on State Route 89 between Perkinsville Road (milepost 329) and Midway Drive (milepost 337), beginning Monday, June 17, while a pavement-repair project is underway. Drivers could experience delays up to 45 minutes while SR 89 is reduced to one lane. Work is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, June 17 to 28. For more information, call 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
Bagdad and Congress public libraries expand hours
The Bagdad and Congress public libraries are expanding their hours beginning June 17. Both of these branches of the Yavapai County Free Library District are adding a day to their schedules. This expansion of service was made possible through increased efficiency and has no impact on the District’s budget.
Bagdad Public Library hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Congress Public Library hours will be Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Warning versus citation: How officers decide when to give you a ticket
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Two arrested in Chino Valley for allegedly writing bad checks, selling stolen property
- Cold case: Cathy Sposito homicide now 32 years old
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
16
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
16
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
18
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
18
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...