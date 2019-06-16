Local in Brief: National Garbage Man Week begins on June 17

Monday, June 17, marks the start of National Garbage Man Week which celebrates the hard-working men and women who help keep communities clean. Waste Management of Arizona reminds parents and guardians to teach kids to play it safe around garbage trucks. Individuals are encouraged to watch operations safely from the sidewalk or front yard and never try to touch a truck or add anything to a cart while it’s being serviced. For more information, visit www.garbagemanday.org.

Prescott seeks applications from concerned citizens

The City of Prescott is seeking new board and commission applications from Prescott residents who are interested in serving on the CDBG Citizens Advisory Committee, Industrial Development Authority and Pedestrian, Bicycle and Traffic Advisory Committee with terms expiring March 2020, March 2025 and September 2022, respectively. Applications are due to the city by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

For more information, visit the city’s website at City of Prescott Boards & Commissions Vacancies or call 928-777-1245.

Nighttime lane restrictions on SR 89 from Chino Valley to Paulden set to begin June 17

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane restrictions on State Route 89 between Perkinsville Road (milepost 329) and Midway Drive (milepost 337), beginning Monday, June 17, while a pavement-repair project is underway. Drivers could experience delays up to 45 minutes while SR 89 is reduced to one lane. Work is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, June 17 to 28. For more information, call 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

Bagdad and Congress public libraries expand hours

The Bagdad and Congress public libraries are expanding their hours beginning June 17. Both of these branches of the Yavapai County Free Library District are adding a day to their schedules. This expansion of service was made possible through increased efficiency and has no impact on the District’s budget.

Bagdad Public Library hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Congress Public Library hours will be Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.