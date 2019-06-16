OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 17
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Little League All-Star rosters released
Little League

Prescott’s Michael Falick fields the ball at third against Prescott Valley at the Little League Tournament of Champions in Chino Valley Saturday May 31. Falick was selected to Prescott’s 11-year-old all-star team. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Prescott’s Michael Falick fields the ball at third against Prescott Valley at the Little League Tournament of Champions in Chino Valley Saturday May 31. Falick was selected to Prescott’s 11-year-old all-star team. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 16, 2019 10:43 p.m.

As the 2019 Little League season came to an end earlier this month, the top players from Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley have switched gears in the blink of an eye and formed their respective teams for the upcoming District 10 Little League All-Star Tournament.

Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley will each have multiple all-star teams of different age groups represent their league at the tournament, which also includes teams from Bagdad, Camp Verde, Dewey-Humboldt, Sedona, Verde Valley, Wickenburg and Williams.

photo

The age groups include Majors (ages 10-12), 11-year-olds, Minors (ages 8-10) and juniors (ages 12-14) for baseball and softball.

Managers and their clubs have already begun practice as they’re itching to get back out there and compete against the very best. The Minors Arizona District 10 Tournament will kick off on Monday, June 17, and Marc VanWormer, manager for the Prescott minor’s team, is as ecstatic as ever to hopefully make a deep run in this year’s campaign.

“The kids are super excited,” VanWomer said. “I’ve got several returning players from last year, so we’re a little optimistic that we’re going to be competitive, and we’re practicing hard and looking forward to it.”

photo

Prescott Valley’s Connor Wallace delivers a pitch against Prescott at the Little League Tournament of Champions in Chino Valley Saturday May 31. Wallace was selected to Prescott Valley’s 11-year-old all-star team. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

After coming up short in the District 10 Tournament of Champions finale against Bagdad in Chino Valley a few weeks ago, manager of the Prescott Valley 11-year-old team Jeremy Martin is just as optimistic about his talented all-star squad.

Their tournament begins on Friday, June 21, with a game against Chino Valley.

“I feel good about my team. We have a lot of good talent on the team,” Martin said. “I think up and down out entire lineup, we have good hitters and we have deep pitching this year, which in years past, we didn’t always have, but this year we do have.”

The minors tournament will be held at Sunset park from June 17-22 in Wickenburg but the 11-year-old tournament will be held from June 21-25 at 1185 Commerce Dr., Prescott, while the majors tournament will be held at Bill Vallely Park in Prescott from June 24-29.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde tops Valley Verde in Minor’s TOC final
Preview: Prescott All-Stars favored in 11U tourney at Ziegler Field
Prescott Little League title goes to Ortho; District Tourneys kick off Friday
Prescott Little League's city championship Wednesday night at Vallely Field
Prescott Little League opens season with 38 teams, from tee ball to juniors

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
20
Cruise In with the PAAC
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries