Little League All-Star rosters released

As the 2019 Little League season came to an end earlier this month, the top players from Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley have switched gears in the blink of an eye and formed their respective teams for the upcoming District 10 Little League All-Star Tournament.

Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley will each have multiple all-star teams of different age groups represent their league at the tournament, which also includes teams from Bagdad, Camp Verde, Dewey-Humboldt, Sedona, Verde Valley, Wickenburg and Williams.

The age groups include Majors (ages 10-12), 11-year-olds, Minors (ages 8-10) and juniors (ages 12-14) for baseball and softball.

Managers and their clubs have already begun practice as they’re itching to get back out there and compete against the very best. The Minors Arizona District 10 Tournament will kick off on Monday, June 17, and Marc VanWormer, manager for the Prescott minor’s team, is as ecstatic as ever to hopefully make a deep run in this year’s campaign.

“The kids are super excited,” VanWomer said. “I’ve got several returning players from last year, so we’re a little optimistic that we’re going to be competitive, and we’re practicing hard and looking forward to it.”

After coming up short in the District 10 Tournament of Champions finale against Bagdad in Chino Valley a few weeks ago, manager of the Prescott Valley 11-year-old team Jeremy Martin is just as optimistic about his talented all-star squad.

Their tournament begins on Friday, June 21, with a game against Chino Valley.

“I feel good about my team. We have a lot of good talent on the team,” Martin said. “I think up and down out entire lineup, we have good hitters and we have deep pitching this year, which in years past, we didn’t always have, but this year we do have.”

The minors tournament will be held at Sunset park from June 17-22 in Wickenburg but the 11-year-old tournament will be held from June 21-25 at 1185 Commerce Dr., Prescott, while the majors tournament will be held at Bill Vallely Park in Prescott from June 24-29.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.