Letter: Unsafe drivers in Quad Cities

Unsafe drivers in Quad Cities

Editor:

Daily I witness or read about unsafe drivers and vehicular accidents in the Quad Cities. Many of these are caused by drivers who choose not to pay attention to their surroundings or traffic laws. It’s always tragic when the outcome results in fatalities. Twenty years as a tractor-trailer driver taught me valuable safety skills which I utilize each moment I’m behind the wheel. Basic driving habits such as maintaining a proper following/stopping distance, looking beyond the traffic immediately ahead of you, continually scanning the road for hazards or obstacles, acknowledging that another driver recognizes your intentions and most importantly, driving without distractions. A driver’s license is not a right, it is a privilege with enormous responsibilities and unfortunate consequences when that privilege is abused.

Larry Kennard

Prescott