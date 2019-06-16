Letter: Unsafe drivers in Quad Cities
Unsafe drivers in Quad Cities
Editor:
Daily I witness or read about unsafe drivers and vehicular accidents in the Quad Cities. Many of these are caused by drivers who choose not to pay attention to their surroundings or traffic laws. It’s always tragic when the outcome results in fatalities. Twenty years as a tractor-trailer driver taught me valuable safety skills which I utilize each moment I’m behind the wheel. Basic driving habits such as maintaining a proper following/stopping distance, looking beyond the traffic immediately ahead of you, continually scanning the road for hazards or obstacles, acknowledging that another driver recognizes your intentions and most importantly, driving without distractions. A driver’s license is not a right, it is a privilege with enormous responsibilities and unfortunate consequences when that privilege is abused.
Larry Kennard
Prescott
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Warning versus citation: How officers decide when to give you a ticket
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Two arrested in Chino Valley for allegedly writing bad checks, selling stolen property
- Cold case: Cathy Sposito homicide now 32 years old
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
16
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
16
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
18
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
18
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...