Embry-Riddle students design camera mount for international space station

A team of seven Aerospace Engineering students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott campus has designed and produced a camera attachment system for the International Space Station, and were selected to participate in NASA’s Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams challenge in Houston, Texas, in early June.

Project Camera Attachment Mechanism was devised by the student team to assist astronauts venturing into the vacuum of space by providing additional camera coverage during Extra Vehicular Activities beyond standard helmet camera attachments, which provide limited views of EVA to mission control.

The team was invited to NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Lab in Houston to demonstrate Project CAM’s functionality in a testing pool designed to simulate the zero-gravity conditions of space.

The challenge also included collaboration with NASA engineers and astronaut candidates to gain feedback on their system’s design.

“The highlight was being able to test our design after two semesters of preparation,” said Project CAM Team Lead Daniela Baroni. “We learned how to work with a team and create a design that can be fabricated on schedule, and have an outside person test it underwater with five minutes of briefing time. Meeting real astronaut candidates was really cool, too.”

The Project CAM team, led by Baroni and included students Philip Elterman, Sean Pendergast, Alex Lubiarz, Ryan Bertucci, Aidan Moore, and Sean Rager, created an attachment system that mounts to three different ISS surfaces.

The design proposed by the team was divided into two subsystems: the Arm, which held the camera provided by NASA; and the Base, which contained the attachment mechanism.

As the Micro-G NExT event is a challenge and not a competition, no placements for the team were given. However, should NASA be creating a camera attachment systems for ISS in the future, they may use portions of CAM in their final design.

“Project CAM was a wonderful experience that my team and I will always remember,” said Baroni.

Information provided by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.