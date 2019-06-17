Editorial cartoon (1): June 17, 2019
Originally Published: June 16, 2019 9:10 p.m.
Editorial cartoon (1): June 17, 2019
Most Read
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Warning versus citation: How officers decide when to give you a ticket
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Two arrested in Chino Valley for allegedly writing bad checks, selling stolen property
- Cold case: Cathy Sposito homicide now 32 years old
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
16
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
16
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
18
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
18
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...