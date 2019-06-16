OFFERS
Sun, June 16
Dear Annie: An Ode to All Fathers

Originally Published: June 16, 2019 12:24 a.m.

Dear Readers: Below are just a few of the very touching and beautiful tributes you submitted for Fathers Day. It was so nice to read about all of the love, gratitude and humor you expressed about your fathers. Happy Father's Day.

Dear Annie: My 94-year-old father, Fred Koenig, has been writing poetry for many years. We have printed a book of his poems that we have found up till 2017 and are hoping to print another for his 95th birthday. One of his poems is for Father's Day (He also has one for Mother's Day and one especially for our mother.)

This is his tribute to fathers:

F rom the beginning you were a guide to me

A model of the person I would like to be

T eaching me how to cope with life

H ow to avoid the pitfalls and strife

E ven now I pause before I move

R emembering your words: Stay in the groove

Here's a Father's Day poem submission by C. David Hay of the Villages, Florida:

'Father's Specter'

The shadow of my father

Gives measure to my stride;

I strove to be the man he was

Until the day he died.

Little boys grow up too fast,

I never stopped to see

The aging eyes that misted

With his love for me.

Life's seasons are perennial,

The son becomes the man;

Still I hear his challenge --

"Be the best you can."

The world is full of wonders

That only a father can teach;

He pointed to the stars --

And showed me how to reach.

--C. David Hay

Dear Annie: You asked for Father's Day submissions, well, here is mine. I wrote this several years ago when I was looking at old family photos and realized that Daddy had changed and I never even noticed. I think he would be surprised to find it published in your column on or around Father's Day:

'Daddy's Face'

A crumpled old picture

Stares up at me

With my young father,

My sister and me.

Daddy's young face is

Smooth and serene,

Not lined with the wrinkles

That tell what he's seen.

See, I didn't notice

The lines sweep his face

I just saw my daddy

Not old in his place.

But now he's a Grandpa

And great as can be

And Grandpas need wrinkles

For grandkids to see

But he's still my Daddy

And daddies must change

From Daddy to Grandpa

Dads have to have range

So although the picture

Is what I still see,

We've grown up,

My Daddy, my sister and me.

--Daddy's girl in Wyoming

Dear Annie: As Father's Day approaches, I thought you might like to reprint an item translated from a Dutch magazine. This nostalgic gem appeared in The News-Times in Danbury, Connecticut. I have cherished it for many years and hope you will share it with your readers. -- Donna W., Washington, D.C.

'Father'

4 Years: My daddy can do anything.

7 Years: My dad knows a lot, a whole lot.

8 Years: My father doesn't know quite everything.

12 Years: Oh, well, naturally Father doesn't know that, either.

14 Years: Father? Hopelessly old-fashioned.

21 Years: Oh, that man is out-of-date. What did you expect?

25 Years: He knows a little bit about it, but not much.

30 Years: Maybe we ought to find out what Dad thinks.

35 Years: A little patience. Let's get Dad's assessment before we do anything.

50 Years: I wonder what Dad would have thought about that. He was pretty smart.

60 Years: My dad knew absolutely everything!

65 Years: I'd give anything if Dad were here so I could talk this over with him. I really miss that man.

Dear Donna: Love it! I saw myself in every line and am certain others will, too. Bless you for sending it on in time for his day.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

