OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 16
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Continuing to honor all fathers

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: June 16, 2019 9:08 p.m.

Dear Readers: Fathers and father figures deserve more than one day of recognition for all their work and love, and the amount of beautiful words send in reflected this. Below are a few more moving tributes submitted for Father’s Day.

‘My Father’s Example’

A father gives instruction to his family,

Is willing to go the extra mile.

Always willing to help others

Leaving them with a joyful smile.

He is an example of what it means

To have a walk with God.

Gives his children a desire to follow,

The path of faith that he has trod.

He is willing to rise up early,

To provide the needs for the home.

Never grumbling but ever faithful,

Without a grudge or a moan.

When in times of distress

And trouble is knocking at the door,

Father keeps an upbeat mood,

Just as he was the day before.

Although corrections in life must come

To mold us to walk the “narrow way,”

You know they are coming from a heart of love

That will last forever and always.

When not a word is spoken

You can have a confident trust,

That dad is right beside you

Giving your feeble heart a rush.

If I could have one prayer

While walking on this earth,

It is that I could be just like my dad

On the day of my child’s birth.

— Dana B. Wagner, author

Here’s another Father’s Day poem submission by C. David Hay of the Villages, Florida:

‘Little Man’

Little Man, how fast you grew

And went the way all children do

Into a world you’ve yet to know;

You needed room to stretch and grow.

I watched with pride as you felt your way

And tested strengths in work and play;

We shared our fun as buddies do -

When you were cut I bled some too.

I’ll always treasure those memories past,

Could prayers but make the good times last,

But boys were meant to grow up strong

And daddies can’t just tag along.

So I hope you know and understand

I’m always near if you need a hand,

And of all God’s gifts could I choose but one -

It would be a father’s love for his son.

— C. David Hay

And here’s a final tribute to fathers everywhere:

‘The Best Father in the World’

In our family we had plenty of boys and girls

But we also had the best father in the world.

Our father taught us to study and work for our goals

And he was the best example and mentor for that role.

We were never allowed to be ugly, nasty or rude

And we were always taught love, discipline and a positive attitude.

If we tried to be unruly, crazy and other dumb stuff

Our father would always talk with us and say, “That’s enough!”

Our father taught and preached that education was the way

That’s why we had to read and study almost every day.

We were always encouraged to do our very best in school

Never were we allowed to act dumb or be like fools.

When life sometimes got uneven, difficult and a little rough

Our father always reminded us that we had the “right stuff.”

Our father taught us to always respect ourselves and others

He insisted we treat them as if our sisters and brothers.

Our father allowed us to grow and become decent adults

Today we are living proof of his diligence and loving results.

So imagine how proud we are when our boys and girls

Tell everyone that they have the best father in the world.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Annie's Mailbox: Happy Father’s Day to all dads out there
Dear Annie: Sad Valentine’s Day memories
Dear Annie: An Ode to All Fathers
Dear Annie: Hubby can help when dad corners wife
Dear Annie: Etiquette lacking

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
16
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries