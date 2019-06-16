Calendar of Events: June 17-21, 2019
Originally Published: June 16, 2019 9:56 p.m.
Monday, June 17
- Potter’s House Music & Films, 6 to 9:15 p.m., courthouse plaza.
- PV Library Monday Night Movie: The Upside, 5 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, no registration required. 928-759-3040.
- A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Tuesday, June 18
- Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Larry Kantor Quartet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.
- A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
- GED informational session at Yavapai College in Prescott Valley, 5 to 7 p.m. Free.
- Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
Wednesday, June 19
- Water Wednesdays: WaterSmart -- Drop by Drop: Rainwater Harvesting, noon, Prescott Public Library. Presented by the City of Prescott Water Management department. 928-777-1500.
- Firewise free community workshop, Fire Resistant Plants for Dewey-Humboldt area, 9 to 10:30 a.m., The Barn at Mortimer Farms, 928-710-9244.
- Highgate Senior Living Classic Car Show in celebration of Father’s Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1600 Petroglyph Pointe Drive, Prescot. tA portion of drawing proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
- Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.
- Knits & Knots! 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.
- Prescott Valley Art Guild, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.
- Prescott Stamp Club lunch and meeting, 1 p.m., Palace Restaurant, 120 S Montezuma, Prescott. 928-445-1673 or dwayne@yfplan.com.
- U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
Thursday, June 20
- Arizona Territorial Society discussion, 2 p.m., Prescott courthouse plaza in front of the Bucky O'Neill Rough Rider Statue. Melissa Ruffner, local historian will be speaking about O'Neill and the Rough Riders, followed by a short presentation given by Pat Stotts on one of her relatives who was an officer in the Rough Riders. Open to the public. Bring your chairs.
- 3rd Annual Quad-Cities Caregiver Symposium, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room, 7401 Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. Check out the exhibits before the program begins at 10:15 a.m. Free. To register, call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.
- PVPL Book Club: The Great Alone’ by Kristin Hannah, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 East Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040.
- LEGO Build! 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- Prescott Summer Concert Series: Central Arizona Concert Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.
- Teen Parent Educational Support Group, 1 to 2 p.m., Arizona's Children Association, 1055 Ruth Street, Prescott. Open to teens who have young children in their care: learn about how your baby's brain "wires up" with other young parents. mbathgate@arizonaschildren.org / 602-371-1366.
- Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.
- Arizona's Raptor Experience for Kids, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
- U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
- You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
- Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets in Prescott. Paacaz.com.
- Arizona Attorney General's Prescott Satellite Office, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. Volunteers assist with consumer fraud complaint, civil rights complaint and questions regarding scams, consumer fraud, life care planning and other issues. 602-542-2123 or CommunityServices@AZAG.gov.
Friday, June 21
- St. Catherine Laboure Church all-parish rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2062 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley. visit stcatherinecv.org.
- TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.
- The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
- Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
- Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
- Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Chandler Woodwind Quintet / Sextet Group featuring clarinet, oboe, French horn, bassoon, flute and piano. Call Bruce or Suzanne at 928-778-6965.
- Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
- Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Basic Spanish skills needed.
