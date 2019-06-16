OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 16
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bluhm: Are we really not paying attention, or is there something else going on?
Around the Bluhmin' Town

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

Judy Bluhm, Courier Columnist

mugshot photo
By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: June 16, 2019 9:07 p.m.

Pay attention! These words are spoken (or shouted) every day. It seems we humans, have a hard time keeping focused on one task at a time. We are easily distracted. We try to multi-task (another term for do everything at once, rarely finishing anything). People are crashing cars, falling off the edge of the Grand Canyon, walking into pools of water, getting into strange cars, forgetting where they just placed their car keys . . .the list goes on and on!

Some scientists claim that our brains are wired now to “take in” so much information that we are driven to keep consuming more data, news, videos, and all the interesting things that our devices bring to our attention.

One woman who fell into a pool at a Scottsdale resort was ordering a new bathing suit on Amazon from her phone. Sadly, when she stumbled into the pool, she was fully clothed. Well, at least she could swim.

I know that many people are dying because they are obsessed with “selfies.” Stand on a ledge with a 1,000-foot drop and one little gust of wind can be the end of you! Well, this is not simple distraction, it is more like intentional and tragic foolishness. My mother once said that, “all bad things happen when you are not paying attention.” So true.

Concentration isn’t always easy! I know I just walked into my office to pay my electric bill. Found the bill and noticed a houseplant looked dry. Put the bill down and went to the kitchen to get a glass of water. Then noticed a few mugs in the sink. Go to put the cups into the dishwasher, but realize the dishes are clean, so I unload them. Phone rings and it is a daughter who wants me to check if I have her blue sweatshirt in my vehicle. Then I go out to the garage and find a bird flew in and must shoo him out. So what was I looking for?

People get lost every single day because they are not paying attention. The radio is blasting and you missed the turn. Listening to headphones is great when you are walking, unless you have no idea where you are going. Something tells me that being easily distracted is a universal problem for all of humankind. Also, the consequence of “information overload” is that our patience becomes non-existence and our attention span continues to shrink.

Evidently, we have created more information in the last twenty years than mankind has created since the beginning of time! No wonder our brains our busting at the seams with endless data points, swirling around like a tornado in our heads!

I can understand how the poor woman walked right into a pool at a resort! She was thinking of something important, like buying a bathing suit. Distracted? Oh yea, it’s an epidemic! Yikes, did I ever pay my electric bill? My goal? I better pay attention . . . or the lights may go out.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Multitasking a must for humans but not fish
Column: Don't let special moments get lost in the hustle and bustle
Around the Bluhmin’ Town column: Selfie world - how would we survive otherwise?
Around The Bluhmin’ Town column: Procrastination problem?
Column: Multitasking taxes memory, so let's unitask

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
16
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries