ADOT announces winners in Safety Message Contest
Messages appearing on overhead signs through the weekend
Man’s best friend and a clever play on words were the big winners in the Arizona Department of Transportation’s 2019 Safety Message Contest.
After tallying more than 5,000 votes for the 15 safety message finalists, the winning messages are:
DRIVE LIKE THE PERSON YOUR DOG THINKS YOU ARE
DRINK & DRIVE? MEET POLICE AND SEE NEW BARS
Both messages are appearing on overhead highway signs through Sunday, June 16.
“These messages are wonderful and because the public invested their time into voting for their favorites, hopefully they carry a little more meaning and drivers will take the messages to heart when they see them this weekend over Arizona’s highways,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski. “Even as a cat owner, I can appreciate the sentiment of wanting to live up to being the people our pets believe us to be.”
Authors of the winning messages were invited to ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center where they had the opportunity to type their messages into the system and see them displayed on overhead messages boards. Mitzie Warner of Chandler submitted the “dog” message and David Posey of San Tan Valley contributed the “see new bars” message.
Warner said she was excited when she heard about the contest and admitted to “probably overthinking it” before coming up with a winning message.
“Dogs see the best in us,” Warner said. “If we all drove like the people they believe us to be – a little nicer, a little more courtesy – it’d be much better.”
Posey isn’t a stranger to safety. He’s worked in mining for two decades and said every meeting he’s been in has started off with a “safety share.”
“I just want everyone to know with all the options we have out there today, like Uber and Lyft,” Posey said. “There is no sense in risking hurting someone else or yourself.”
Displaying traffic safety messages on overhead signs is one way that ADOT and other traffic safety stakeholders in Arizona are trying to change driver behavior. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 90% of vehicle collisions are caused by driver decisions, including choosing to speed, drive recklessly, distracted or impaired.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Warning versus citation: How officers decide when to give you a ticket
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Two arrested in Chino Valley for allegedly writing bad checks, selling stolen property
- Cold case: Cathy Sposito homicide now 32 years old
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
16
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
16
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
18
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
18
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
20
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...