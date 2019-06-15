OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 15
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Weld takes GOP bid to oust Trump to NH, voters are confused

In this Feb. 15, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, speaks during a New England Council "Politics &amp; Eggs" breakfast in Bedford, N.H. Weld has decided to focus his unlikely attempt to oust the sitting president on the maverick nature of the New Hampshire GOP primary. But as he s toured the state in recent months, the 73-year-old has left Republicans and independents cold on the president scratching their heads. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

In this Feb. 15, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, speaks during a New England Council "Politics &amp; Eggs" breakfast in Bedford, N.H. Weld has decided to focus his unlikely attempt to oust the sitting president on the maverick nature of the New Hampshire GOP primary. But as he s toured the state in recent months, the 73-year-old has left Republicans and independents cold on the president scratching their heads. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HUNTER WOODALL Associated Press
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 9:18 a.m.

DOVER, N.H. — Bill Weld jokes about not kissing the back of a child's head because he doesn't want to be accused, like Joe Biden, of making people uncomfortable. He tells voters they wouldn't know how obese Americans truly are until they go to county fairs, where "those overalls are working overtime." And he believes his opponent's policies are trending in the direction of Adolf Hitler.

For now, Weld is the most prominent Republican in revolt, mounting a primary challenge to President Donald Trump.

But in places like New Hampshire, where there's a healthy contingent of Republicans uneasy with Trump, Weld is still a hard sell. As he's toured the state in recent months, the 73-year-old's eccentricities have left Republicans and independents who are cold on the president scratching their head.

"(I'm) still looking for my white knight," said Fergus Cullen, a former state Republican Party chairman who opposes Trump.

To say Weld, a former governor of Massachusetts, faces an uphill battle would be a dramatic understatement.

The long odds are why other Republicans who have criticized Trump, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, haven't jumped at overtures to challenge a president who remains popular inside his party.

"I don't know how successful the campaign is going to be, but I admire him for being willing to step up," Hogan said.

The people who see Weld speak want to like him, or at least like him more than the man in the White House. But he's still a novelty rather than a viable contender, they say.

"It's an exercise in futility," said Wayne Chick, a longtime GOP supporter who says he's "sick and tired" of Trump's negative rhetoric.

Those loyal to Trump don't spare him their scorn.

"It's just going to be a joke," said Dan Chicoine, a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran. "He's not going anyplace."

The heart of Weld's campaign depends on New Hampshire because of the ability of independents to vote in the GOP primary. Still, he has fewer resources in New Hampshire than even the longshot Democratic contenders.

As of late May, Weld estimated that only eight staffers work for his campaign. He says his job is to raise money, appear on national TV and campaign in New Hampshire and a handful of other states.

"I don't need 25 people as an entourage to do what I'm doing these days," Weld said.

He tries to comfort voters by telling stories of his 1990s tenure as governor of Massachusetts. He speaks less about running in the election that sent his opponent to the White House in the first place.

Weld doesn't regret his involvement in the 2016 race as former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson's running mate on the Libertarian presidential ticket and dismisses any blame for Trump getting elected.

Johnson, who has ruled out running for president again in 2020, doesn't begrudge his former running mate's presidential run and return to the GOP.

"Hey, by proxy I get to debate Trump through Weld," Johnson said.

Weld's sporadic New Hampshire campaign has taken him to a house party of fewer than 30 people where he rested his weight on a creaky banister as his wife gently prodded him from the back of the room about topics he may be forgetting. And it's taken him in front of baseball fans where he turned a troubling shade of red shaking hands outside a minor league game.

But the voters Weld needs, the independents who he thinks give him a path to victory, aren't going to see him speak. They're watching the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates instead.

Mary Tanzer, a 60-year-old doctor and independent voter, voted for Kasich in the 2016 GOP primary and isn't moved by Weld's attempt.

"I'm not really crazy about him," she said, leaving a Democratic event. "If I thought there was a chance (Weld) could win, I would probably vote in the Republican primary and vote against Donald Trump."

Former small-business owner Jay Buckley, 66, has held out hope for Kasich, the man he voted for in the 2016 GOP primary. He voted for Hillary Clinton over Trump in the general election and spent a recent Sunday watching Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speak.

"I'm not crazy about Bill Weld," Buckley said. "I wish somebody really good would challenge Trump."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

GOP confronts anxiety about Trump primary challenge
Prominent Republicans struggling to fit into Trump's party
After Iowa: Cruz, Rubio eye momentum as Dems gird for long fight
'He's looking more inevitable,' Arizona's Sen. Jeff Flake says of Trump
Trump triumphs as GOP nominee, completing stunning climb

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
15
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
15
Family Storytime
SAT
15
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SUN
16
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries