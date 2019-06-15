Walker Day celebrates volunteer fire department

Strolling along the items in the yard sale behind the Walker Fire Department during the 49th annual Walker Day on Saturday, Rena Hatala said she was finding a lot of interesting things.

Hatala said she and her husband brought their car out for the classic car corral and they were enjoying the event, adding it had a down-home, family feel.

“It’s awesome,” she said.

Bill Loughrige, board president for the Walker Fire Protection Association, estimated there were a few hundred who showed up to Walker Day, which celebration chairman John O’Hanesian called the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

There aren’t very many places like the Walker Fire Department, which is an all-volunteer organization, Loughrige said. The only requirements for membership are that you own property in Walker and want to participate, he said.

They don’t have a problem when it comes to people who want to help either, Loughrige said.

“We have plenty of volunteers,” he said. “People understand the importance of having fire protection.”

There are those who would rather implement a fire district in the same vein as Groom Creek rather than a volunteer fire department, Loughrige said. However, while those departments have larger budgets, they seem to struggle financially all the time, he said. Walker Fire Department, on the other hand, gets more and more in donations every year, Loughrige said.

Walker Day is also a good example of the level of support the organization receives from the community with people just showing up, he said. Everything the department has was donated by the residents, Loughrige said, with Board Treasurer Lance Gilbert stating the unit is blessed with a good community.

However, one issue that comes up with groups like the Walker Fire Department is that you have to accommodate everybody, Loughrige said.

“Not everybody is of like mind about things,” he said. “You have to be open to things and ideas, and if you start being tightfisted and scare people away, it’s not going to work.”

For more information about the Walker Fire Department, or to donate, visit www.walkerfire.org.