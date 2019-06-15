OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 16
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride

This photo provided by Oconee County Sheriff’s Office shows Megan Holman. Holman, who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck. News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged Holman with public intoxication. They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street. (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

This photo provided by Oconee County Sheriff’s Office shows Megan Holman. Holman, who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck. News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged Holman with public intoxication. They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street. (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 15, 2019 10:20 p.m.

Walhalla Police pulls over a woman on a Power Wheels Toy Truck by Travis watkins

WALHALLA, S.C. — A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.

News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.

They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.

Officers say she was driving about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: If you see something, say something
Police: Woman drove with transit sign sticking out of car
Police: Woman drove drunk to get boyfriend after DWI arrest
Cops: Man drives drunk in state police academy’s parking lot
Woman passes out while driving, is charged with DUI

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
16
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries