Passengers subdue chaotic man on board Turkish Airlines jet
ISTANBUL — Passengers on a Turkish Airlines jetliner flying to Sudan had to subdue a man who started screaming a few minutes after takeoff and began smashing at an oxygen mask box and then a cabin window, before pushing flight attendants aside and rushing toward the cockpit.
Associated Press photographer Hussein Malla was on the flight Friday and says several passengers stopped the man in the Boeing 737-900's business class section. Flight attendants calmed the man down after about 15 minutes and he was taken back to a seat as the plane continued toward Khartoum. Flight attendants said the man was complaining about not being able to breathe.
After about 2½ hours, the pilots announced the plane was returning to Istanbul. A few minutes later, the man suddenly stood up and headed toward the front of the plane, where others grabbed him and tried to shackle him with plastic restraints provided by flight attendants but he resisted.
Passengers were yelling in fear and children were crying.
The plane landed back in Istanbul about three hours after it took off and police escorted the man off. As he departed, he shook hands with some passengers and kissed children.
The airline and police did not immediately respond to AP requests for comment.
There was no immediate word on where the man was taken. His identity was not released, although he appeared to be Sudanese.
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- Occupancy at Prescott Gateway Mall rises to 80% — up from 55-60%
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Warning versus citation: How officers decide when to give you a ticket
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Man dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound after confrontation with deputies near Chino Valley, YCSO reports
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- Two arrested in Chino Valley for allegedly writing bad checks, selling stolen property
- Cold case: Cathy Sposito homicide now 32 years old
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
- More than 200 fentanyl pills seized in Prescott following PANT investigation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
15
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
15
|
Family Storytime
|
SAT
15
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SUN
16
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
16
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...