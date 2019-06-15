OFFERS
Obituary: Susan Schneiter

Susan Schneiter

Susan Schneiter

Originally Published: June 15, 2019 10:28 p.m.

Susan Schneiter passed away peacefully in Prescott, Arizona, on June 11, 2019, after a brief battle with breast cancer.

Susan was intelligent and strong-willed, yet she also possessed a kind and generous spirit that was recognized by everyone she met. She was passionate about her spirituality and her politics, but above all else she was passionate about her family. She will be best remembered for the undying love and devotion she had for her husband, children and grand-daughter. Though she led a full and happy life, all agree that she left us too soon.

Susan was born May 13, 1950, in Newton, Massachusetts to Harry and Nancy (Dolan) Hofford. She was the oldest of four children. She graduated high school in Hollywood, Florida, in 1968. She met the love of her life, Rick Schneiter, in Tempe, Arizona, and they were married on May 25, 1973. Together they had three children. Susan and her family moved to Prescott in 1993, where she lived happily for the past 26 years.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Harry. Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Nancy Hofford; husband of 46 years Rick; sons Max and Adam; daughter Jessica; and granddaughter Heidi McNorton-Schneiter; as well as her sister, Carol Hofford; and brothers Steven and “Buzz” Hofford. She will be dearly missed by all.

A private memorial service was held by the family. The family would like to express the deepest gratitude to the caring staff at Good Samaritan - Marley House Hospice and at Yavapai Regional Hospital.

Information provided by survivors.

