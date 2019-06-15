OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 16
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Richard ‘Dick’ Tetreault

Richard ‘Dick’ Tetreault

Richard ‘Dick’ Tetreault

Originally Published: June 15, 2019 10:32 p.m.

Richard “Dick” Tetreault, 82, husband of Pam Parker, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019.

A resident of Prescott, Arizona, and formerly Las Vegas, Nevada, he was born in Los Angeles and graduated from UNLV and Southwestern University Law School. He is survived by his two children and four grandchildren, as well as his brother and sister.

He will be sorely missed. Services will be private. Eulogy and tributes are shared at https://www.schaetter.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Highlands Center of Natural History - www.highlandscenter.org.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Roy Alan Moore
Obituary: Rex Donald Bell
Obituary: Paul Michael Dickey
Obituary: Richard ‘Dick’ Gallegos
Obituary: Delbert ‘Hoppy’ B. Hopkins

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
16
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
16
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
18
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
18
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
20
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries