Obituary: Richard ‘Dick’ Tetreault

Richard “Dick” Tetreault, 82, husband of Pam Parker, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019.

A resident of Prescott, Arizona, and formerly Las Vegas, Nevada, he was born in Los Angeles and graduated from UNLV and Southwestern University Law School. He is survived by his two children and four grandchildren, as well as his brother and sister.

He will be sorely missed. Services will be private. Eulogy and tributes are shared at https://www.schaetter.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Highlands Center of Natural History - www.highlandscenter.org.

