Obituary Notice: Robert C. Sargent

Robert C. Sargent, born March 19, 1939, in Jersey City, New Jersey, died May 18, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Prescott National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.