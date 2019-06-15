Obituary Notice: Ralph Leonard Ward

Ralph Leonard Ward, born Aug. 12, 1928, in Evanston, Illinois, died May 28, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Veteran’s Administration Chapel located at 500 Highway 89 North, Prescott, Arizona, 86303. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.