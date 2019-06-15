Obituary: Merry Elizabeth Kruse

Merry Elizabeth Kruse, born Jan. 15, 1925, in Corning, Iowa, died June 8, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with family.